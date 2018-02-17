Retired teacher from New Stanton loved local, state history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carl Jessy loved history, particularly state and local history. So it was appropriate that his chosen profession was teaching history and social studies to students in Pittsburgh and Kane.

“He was a breathing, talking history book. He read every book he could about history,” said his son, Michael Jessy.

Carl W. Jessy of New Stanton died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh of complications from a stroke. He was 72.

He was born Oct. 3, 1945, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Edward Jacob and Audrey Lillian LaGrange-Jessy.

He graduated from Aspinwall High School in 1963 and earned a bachelor's degree from Thiel College in 1967.

Mr. Jessy taught history for 40 years — first at Kane Area High School from 1967 to 1982. Kane, in the Allegheny National Forest, was a great place to work for a man who loved the outdoors, his son said.

Mr. Jessy then taught at the Yeshiva Junior and Senior High School in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

His love of history meant trips to historical sites in the region, such as Fort Necessity, and sites farther away, such as the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, his son said.

With his summer vacation as a teacher, Michael Jessy said they would go to his father's family cottage on Sparrow Lake in Port Stanton, Canada, about two hours north of Ontario. There, they would fish and boat in the clean, pure water.

“We would spend a lot of time together,” his son said.

He had his boat docked at the Fox Chapel Marine & Yacht Club, making it easy to boat along the Allegheny River, he said.

Mr. Jessy loved to work crossword puzzles, ones that would challenge his mind.

He played in the band in high school and loved to play trumpet at his church, New Stanton Alliance Church, his son said.

When he retired, he enjoyed working as a driver at the ADESA Pittsburgh car auction near New Stanton.

He is survived by his son, Michael Jessy of New Albany, Ohio, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Dylan and Greyson.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in New Stanton Alliance Church, 815 S. Center Ave., New Stanton.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.