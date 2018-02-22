Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Greensburg man ascended ranks at Campbell Soup Company over 40 years

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Frank “Ross” Murdock Jr., 85, of Greensburg died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Updated 14 hours ago

Ross Murdock was a hard worker who also liked to have fun, his sons said.

When he was young, his father would act out the signature scene from “Singin' in the Rain” using either a lamppost if they were outside or the couch if they were inside, said his son Craig Murdock.

“He wasn't afraid to act goofy around me and make sure I was laughing and that we had a really good time,” Craig Murdock said.

Mr. Murdock was an avid fan of Sherlock Holmes and Prince Valiant, said his son Mark Murdock. He kept a collection of Prince Valiant comic strips he culled from newspapers over the years, he said.

“He must have thousands of them,” Mark Murdock said.

Frank “Ross” Murdock Jr., 85, of Greensburg died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Dec. 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank R. Murdock Sr. and Erma Gill Murdock of Pittsburgh.

He was a graduate of the Randolph-Macon Academy preparatory school in Front Royal, Va., and held a bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Murdock started off as a tomato picker for the Campbell Soup Co. and retired more than 40 years later as the director of logistics.

Shortly after he started working for the company, his supervisors wanted to move him to the accounting department, Craig Murdock said. His father preferred the tomato-picking job but recognized he would have better long-term prospects in accounting, he said.

The decision was just one of many examples of the sacrifices he made to support his wife and seven sons over the years, Craig Murdock said.

Mr. Murdock was a member of the Charter Oak Church, Hempfield, where he taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.

He and his wife went on several cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska and made several trips to Europe, particularly Great Britain because of its history and castles, Mark Murdock said.

“They loved London,” he said.

Nearing retirement, Mr. Murdock moved his family to Ligonier because of its school district, Craig Murdock said.

“He would work all week out in New Jersey and then drive out on the weekend,” he said. “He loved us so much that he did it.”

Mr. Murdock was a kind person who would listen to others before offering any advice, Mark Murdock said.

“He was just a really caring, loving soul,” he said. “He always provided for us no matter what.”

Mr. Murdock is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Herman Murdock and their seven sons: Ross Murdock and wife, Marlene, of Atco, N.J.; Glenn Murdock, of Philadelphia; Bryan Murdock and wife, Marguerite, of New Jersey; Mark Murdock, and wife, Maureen, of New Jersey; Scott Murdock and wife, Mariela, of Leesburg, Fla.; Drew Murdock, of Mays Landing, N.J.; and Craig Murdock and wife, Lisa, of Commodore; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends were received Thursday at the Charter Oak Church, followed by a memorial service at noon.

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service of Mt. Pleasant handled arrangements.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

