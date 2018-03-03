North Huntingdon mom loved dancing, 'never stopped moving'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Millie Horvath never stayed still for long.

Whether working or working out, traveling or dancing, she was filled with energy that swept up those close to her.

“She always wanted to do something; she never wanted to settle down,” said William Horvath, her husband of more than 48 years.

Mildred A. “Millie” Horvath of North Huntingdon died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was 70.

She was born Jan. 18, 1948, in McKeesport to the late Stephan and Mary Helen (Rafferty) Ulakovic.

Before her son Justin got married, she decided to take classes so she could dance at his wedding. Ballroom and Latin dancing quickly became her passion, and she roped her husband into it.

“She sort of got me into that; I called it the black hole,” he said.

The couple regularly attended dances and classes at Westmoreland County Community College and made some of the closest friends of their lives through dance, Mr. Horvath said.

“We enjoyed it. We met a lot of nice people,” he said.

Before retirement, she worked as a branch manager for First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

“She was very caring, the way she operated,” her husband said. “She would try to help people as much as she could. When she retired, I couldn't believe all the thank-yous and gifts she received.”

She was always there for her two children, said her son, Bill Horvath.

“She made sure that me and my brother were brought up right,” he said.

Getting older didn't slow her down.

“She never stopped moving,” he said. “We would go on walks with her sometimes and we'd have trouble keeping up with her.”

While other people might avoid yard work, Mrs. Horvath relished it for the chance to be outside and active.

After her retirement, she traveled the world with her husband. The couple took cruises in the Caribbean with friends they made dancing.

She was a regular at her local gym and a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Horvath is survived by her husband, William Horvath; two sons, William Horvath and Justin Horvath; and three grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Canterbury Place Hospice in her memory.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.