Obituary Stories

Sheet metal mechanic 'would do anything for you'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Paul R. Beehner Sr. of Delmont died March 6, 2018, a day shy of his 83rd birthday.
Updated 5 hours ago

Paul Beehner was a perfect friend and a wonderful husband.

“He would do anything for you,” said longtime friend Ken Enscoe of Mt. Lebanon. “He was a very kind person.”

He was born March 7, 1935, in Greensburg, son of the late Benjamin Carl and Elizabeth (Hunter) Beehner. He graduated from Greensburg High School, where he met his wife of 63 years, Adda Joy Beehner.

“Our first date was the movies,” she said. “We saw ‘Rebel Without a Cause.' ”

Shortly after marrying, the couple moved to Delmont.

Mr. Beehner began a career in the sheet metal industry the same year he married, working at Overly Manufacturing Co. and Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 12 in Harmar, where after seven years of teaching he was named apprenticeship coordinator in 1986. He retired in 1999.

“He enjoying working with the guys in the apprentice program,” his wife said. “A lot of people in the construction business swear a lot, but there was no swearing when you were around Paul.”

Enscoe, who at one time was executive director for the Sheet Metal Contractors Association, worked closely with Mr. Beehner over the years.

“We were both on the apprentice committee,” Enscoe said. “He was a really bright sheet metal mechanic. He really knew his stuff, and he was well-respected by the apprentices.”

Mr. Beehner was a Delmont Borough councilman in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and in his spare time enjoyed golfing at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Salem as well as Mt. Odin in Greensburg.

Mr. Beehner was a member of Delmont Presbyterian Church, where he served as trustee, deacon, elder and avid volunteer. He also was a member of the Delmont Lions Club, serving on many committees and as Past King Lion and also the Christmas in Salem Crossroads.

“He was a wonderful guy,” Mrs. Beehner said.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Beehner is survived by sons Paul Robert Beehner Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Greensburg, David Beehner and his wife, Kitty, of Salem, Va., Gregory Beehner and his wife, Tracey, of Plum, and John Beehner and his wife, Darla, of Monroeville; several grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bash-Nied Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place in Delmont. An 11 a.m. funeral will be held Saturday at Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St., Delmont. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Donations can be sent to Delmont Presbyterian Church; the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pittsburgh, 1323 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219; or Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Road, Delmont, PA 15626.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

