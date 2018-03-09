Greensburg couple demonstrated 'extraordinary' love

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bruce and “Timmie” Woodward fell in love in Germany, got married in France and built a full life for themselves and their three daughters in Greensburg.

In the end, they could not live without each other.

“They demonstrated unconditional love,” said their daughter, Melanie Murphy. “They cared for each other in extraordinary ways. They were completely committed to their promise to love and care for each other.”

Bruce C. Woodward of Greensburg died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at home. He was 82. Forty days later, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, Mary “Timmie” Woodward of Greensburg died at home. She was 80.

“They did not want to live without each other, and us girls felt like they were going to pass close to each other. And that's what happened,” their daughter said.

Mrs. Woodward died six days before their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Born in Greensburg on Nov. 19, 1935, Mr. Woodward was a son of the late Clarence H. and Jean (Linhart) Woodward.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was sent to Sambach Air Base in Germany and then to Laon, France, where he became a crew chief on a B-26 bomber at 19.

Born in Spokane, Wash., on June 18, 1937, Mrs. Woodward was a daughter of the late Wellington F. and Rosemary Lydia Thomas.

Her family eventually moved to France and Germany because her father was in the Air Force. She and Bruce met in Germany and were married in France, where they started their family.

They moved back to Greensburg and built a home on Orchard Avenue. “They were both very creative. She designed the house, and he built it. They did that for many other things,” their daughter said.

Mr. Woodward got a job as a draftsman at Kennametal, where he worked his way up to sales and stayed until his retirement. While there, he wrote three patents for tools to help his customers, his daughters said.

In addition to his day job, Mr. Woodward taught people to fly in the evenings and became an FAA examiner for instrument ratings. He was a part-time contract pilot for several area companies, his daughter said.

“He saw the need for navigational tools for pilots and invented them and sold them around the world,” she said.

Mr. Woodward was involved with organizing the volunteers for the Westmoreland County Air Show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, where he was honored last year for his years of service, she said.

Mrs. Woodward was a stay-at-home mom who stayed active with do-it-yourself projects, sewing, baking and volunteering for First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greensburg.

Mr. and Mrs. Woodward are survived by three daughters, Cynthia Griffith of Delaware, Ohio; Melanie Murphy of Memphis, Tenn.; and Krisanne McKay of Capistrano Beach, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. A private inurnment service with full military honors by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will be held at Twin Valley Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Delmont. Their urns will be placed in the same crypt at the mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation-Cancer Center, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.