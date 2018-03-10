Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Hard work was constant for Greensburg Army vet

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Vincent Steban
Submitted
Vincent Steban

Updated 6 hours ago

Vince Steban loved to be busy.

“He enjoyed everything he did,” said his son, Mark Steban.

He was a man who made plans, frequently launching new business endeavours and working hard to succeed at them.

“His free time was working. That is what he has done all his life,” said his wife, Mary Jane Steban.

Vincent A. “Vince” Steban of Greensburg, formerly of Herminie, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was 74.

He was born Dec. 1, 1943, in Indianola, son of the late Michael Sr. and Anna M. (Fisher) Steban.

He met his future wife when she was a waitress and he was a cook at a Howard Johnson's restaurant in Irwin.

It wasn't long before they were engaged. They wanted to take their time planning the wedding, but Mr. Steban was in the Army, about to leave for assignment in Europe. Mary Jane could come with him — if they were married.

“We had to make a decision to get married within six weeks,” she said.

Family and friends pulled together to organize the last-minute wedding, and the Stebans were off to Europe together, where they spent the next two years.

Upon returning, Mr. Steban worked as an inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

When he retired, he got into the real estate business, fixing up and renting out properties in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

He ran a restaurant in West Newton for a few years, and although he got out of that business, he still enjoyed making his signature soup and chili for his family.

He had little time to spare, but he made the most of it, his wife said.

“We just loved doing little things together,” she said.He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who called him “Pap.”

“He was proud of what his grandkids could do, and have done. And he loved spending time with them,” his son said.

Mr. Steban was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul Andrew.

He is survived by his wife 51 years, Mary Jane (Bartok) Steban; sons Jon Eric Steban, of Greensburg, and Mark A. Steban of Sutersville; a daughter, Mary Beth Birks of Pittsburgh; and three grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

