Scottdale man enjoyed working outdoors, caring for his garden

Don Ridenour took great care with everything he did, whether it was cultivating plants or raising two daughters.

Well into his 80s, he continued to relish outdoor tasks at home, including mowing the lawn and planting tomatoes, peppers and green beans in his garden.

“Each row was perfectly straight and so far apart, so he could get his rototiller through,” daughter Bobbi Kapella said of the garden. “He was out there pinching off whatever plants needed pinched off and making sure the tomatoes were staked up.”

Tapping into an underground spring, he rigged a pump and hoses to irrigate his crops. That ended this past season, when he became ill and other family members stepped in to care for the garden.

Mr. Charles “Don” Ridenour, 85, of Scottdale, died Friday, March 9, 2018, in Excela Frick Hospital after suffering complications of pneumonia.

He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Wyano, a son of the late Thomas and Anna Ridenour.

Mr. Ridenour served as a sergeant in the Army's 5th Regimental Armored Division during the Korean War and remained a proud veteran. He worked for nearly 30 years at area Westinghouse plants, retiring in the late 1980s as a supervisor at the company's power circuit division in Trafford.

Never tiring of work, he then became parts manager for the Western Pennsylvania Helicopter Service in Mt. Pleasant and wound down his years of employment with a part-time job at a local Kmart.

Like his parents, Mr. Ridenour was an active member of the Owensdale United Methodist Church near Connellsville. He completed stints as superintendent and treasurer, sang in the choir and was a member of the church dartball league.

According to Kapella, her father combined a healthy sense of humor and a gregarious nature with a commanding knowledge of Christian teachings to engage teen boys as a Sunday school instructor.

“The boys came to the class because my dad was there,” she said. “He made it fun and made it good for them.”

At home, Mr. Ridenour was firm but loving when it came to discipline. “As I've gotten older, I thank God for that,” Kapella said.

“Until the day I got married, at 23, I had a curfew,” she noted. When a co-worker wanted to linger after they'd finished a late shift at a local restaurant, Kapella told the friend, “If I'm any later, I'm going to meet my dad coming the other way.”

Mr. Ridenour is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther; two daughters, Bambi Cook and her husband, Chuck, and Bobbi Kapella and her husband, Stanley; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.