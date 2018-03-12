Yukon man was everybody's friend, life of the party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For years, Randy Brown would leave his regular, full-time job with South Huntingdon Township's road crew in late summer and head to his unofficial second gig — site manager for the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival.

“Randy worked alongside us in addition to his regular job, and being a firefighter and a coach,” said Lori Hughes of South Huntingdon, who worked with Brown at the festival. “He was just an all-around great guy.”

Randy R. Brown, 52, of Yukon, died suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

He was born July 20, 1965, in Jeannette, son of Irene Gilkey Brown and the late Robert T. Brown.

He and Hughes attended Yough Senior High School together.

“He was what you'd call everybody's friend,” Hughes said.

That attitude served Mr. Brown well in his position as a crew laborer in the township's public works department, where he was hired in 2001.

“Everybody knew Randy Brown,” said Richard Gates, who worked alongside Mr. Brown and knew him long before that. “We grew up together. I remember sledding with him in Yukon.”

Mr. Brown served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army and was an active member of the Smithton American Legion Post 790, the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department, the Slovene National Benefit Society in Yukon and the American Legion Riders bike club.

Riding motorcycles played a big part in Mr. Brown's life.

“He wanted a Harley for many, many years, and finally a couple years ago he was able to get one,” Hughes said. “He also recently bought a vacation cabin in the mountains. He enjoyed his whole life, but he had worked really hard and was just starting to get some of the things he'd really wanted.”

Hughes said Mr. Brown could be counted on anytime he was called.

“Anything that needed taken care of on the (Renaissance festival) site, if it was something that broke down, groundskeeping issues, he would take care of it,” she said.

And once the work was done, Mr. Brown was also excellent at cutting loose.

“He was the life of the party, and you couldn't be in a bad mood around Randy,” Hughes said.

Mr. Brown is survived by his mother Irene Gilkey Brown; daughter Josie R. Thomas and her husband, Davin, of Clairton; brother Tom Brown of West Newton; and sister Chelle Borkovich of Hunker.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beatty-Rich Funeral Home on Route 136 in Madison. A service by the Turkeytown fire department will be at 7 p.m., followed by an American Legion Riders service at 7:30 p.m. Both will be at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Brush Creek Cemetery in North Huntingdon.

Memorial donations can be made to Bikers Helping Others, 132 Kelly Rd., Smithton, PA 15479.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.