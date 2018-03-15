Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mt. Pleasant woman was passionate about family, painting

Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
Phyllis E. Koehler, 92, of Mt. Pleasant died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
Phyllis E. Koehler filled the world with flowers.

The Mt. Pleasant resident spent her life painting, mostly still lifes of flowers, which she showed and sold at shows across the country.

Almost every night, Mrs. Koehler would clear the table of her painting supplies to serve her family dinner.

“I think everybody needs something in their life that they're passionate about. And she was passionate about her family. ... But I think this gave her a personal identity, doing her artwork,” said her daughter, Maura Koehler Keeney.

Phyllis E. Koehler, 92, of Mt. Pleasant died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier.

She was born Aug. 23, 1925, in Monessen, the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Schuler) Sutherland.

She was a thoughtful, practical woman who lived life to the fullest, said her youngest son, Brian Koehler.

“She had a lot of sayings growing up. ‘Time waits for no man' was one of them,” he said.

After her children were grown, she and her husband, Herbert Koehler, would travel to art shows, sometimes spending months on the road, living out of a camper.

They were a team — she would create the paintings, he would frame them and drive to shows.

“That was her whole life,” Brian Koehler said.

Her work resonated through generations.

“I'd watch her paint, and sometimes she would give me a canvas,” Keeney said. “She was an inspiration to her children.”

Keeney is now a painter herself, as is her daughter Caitlin Santone.

Mrs. Koehler's work is displayed at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Franklin Regional Medical Center and Excela Latrobe Hospital, and is part of many private collections.

She was a member of the Pittsburgh Watercolor Society, Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, Greensburg Art Center and Whiskey Painters of America.

She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin H. Koehler.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert G. Koehler Jr.; a daughter, Maura Koehler Keeney and husband, Daniel, of Latrobe; three sons, Michael F. Koehler and wife, Annette, of Mt. Pleasant; David G. Koehler of Blairsville, and Brian J. Koehler and wife, Marsha, of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter-in-law, Aleta “Cindy” Koehler, of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Summit and South Silver streets, Mt. Pleasant.

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

