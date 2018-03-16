Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Latrobe steelworker was quick to help others

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Terry Anderson was the kind of person who could work a double shift as a steelworker and then come home and mow his neighbor's lawn.

“He was the hardest-working person you've ever known,” said his son, David Anderson. “He was always about helping others and didn't care about getting anything in return.”

Mr. Anderson worked as a milling machine operator for the former Standard Steel Corp., Latrobe, for more than 42 years. He was a member of the United Steelworkers and retired in 2007.

When he wasn't at his day job, he was helping neighbors with their projects. Even until recently, he shoveled people's walkways and driveways when it snowed.

“He had to stay busy; he had to stay active. Nobody could slow him down,” his son said.

Terry L. Anderson of Latrobe died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at home. He was 72.

Born in Latrobe on Sept. 22, 1945, he was the son of Frances (Anderson) Johnston of Latrobe and the late Robert Johnston.

Mr. Anderson was a prolific do-it-yourselfer.

“If there was a project, if there were tools involved, he didn't read the instructions; he would figure it out. He was extremely handy,” his son said. “He taught me everything I know.”

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting with a rifle, a bow and a muzzleloader. He once took a 16-point buck, his son said.

Mr. Anderson enjoyed hunting in the Chestnut Ridge area between Latrobe and Ligonier, and introduced his sons, David and John, to hunting when they were 13.

“He took both John and I hunting all the time. ... We got guns for Christmas when we turned 13,” his son said.

Mr. Anderson enjoyed coin collecting. “He liked all kinds, but he did prefer silver dollars and walking liberty half dollars,” his son said.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia (Capp) Anderson; two sons, John E. Anderson and his fiancé, Billie Jo of Greensburg and David A. Anderson and his wife, Kerri, of Latrobe; four grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals in Latrobe.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

