Greensburg WWII veteran loved antique machinery

Bill Workman had a knack for making old pieces of machinery work once more.

He put that magic touch to use with a favorite item among his collection of antique equipment — a 1918 Cletrac farm tractor that ran on tank-like tracks.

“It was old when he got it in the early 1960s from a farmer in the area who wanted to sell it,” said his son-in-law, Fred Klein. “He cleaned it up and painted it and got it running. You had to crank it to start it. He didn't use it for farming. It was more like a showpiece.”

George William “Bill” Workman of Greensburg died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was 92.

He was born July 4, 1925, in Dunbar Township, a son of Daniel and Mary Ruth Workman.

Mr. Workman retired from American Stemware after spending most of his career working at Walworth Valve Co. in Greensburg.

The last surviving charter member of the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association, formed in 1964, Mr. Workman displayed his Cletrac and other choice items to the public at the Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival and shows staged by other groups he'd joined — the Northwest Pa. Steam Engine and Old Equipment Association, the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club and the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.

Show attendees enjoyed seeing his antique two-man chain saws while children would take a seat on his old pedal tractors.

Having grown up on a farm during the Great Depression, he “had a can-do and make-do attitude,” daughter Darla Klein said. “The things that might be junk to us, he found a value in. He found a value in everything and everyone.”

A survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, the World War II Army veteran served with the IV Infantry Division, fighting in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. As a staff sergeant, Mr. Workman trained other soldiers near the end of the war. He was a member of the Jeannette American Legion Post and was a devoted supporter of the Disabled American Veterans organization.

Though he was not a trained carpenter, Mr. Workman built the home he lived in and helped the family of a neighboring widow in Hempfield finish building their home.

“Anything you wanted, he could figure it out,” his son-in-law said.

Of the Methodist faith, Mr. Workman was a lifetime member of the Youngwood Sportsmen. He remained active and independent, purchasing a Kawasaki motorcycle for his 90th birthday. He knew hundreds of people and was recognized for wearing a Western hat, a plaid shirt, a large silver belt buckle and black boots.

Mr. Workman was preceded in death by six siblings, a grandson, a great-grandson and, in 2004, his wife of 58 years, Clara Marie.

Survivors include his daughters, Darla Klein and her husband, Fred, of Hempfield, and Linda Morelli of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend Cass Vogel.

Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Interment with military honors will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.