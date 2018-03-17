Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Greensburg WWII veteran loved antique machinery

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
George William “Bill” Workman, 92, of Greensburg at his 90th birthday party.
Submitted
George William “Bill” Workman, 92, of Greensburg at his 90th birthday party.

Updated 6 hours ago

Bill Workman had a knack for making old pieces of machinery work once more.

He put that magic touch to use with a favorite item among his collection of antique equipment — a 1918 Cletrac farm tractor that ran on tank-like tracks.

“It was old when he got it in the early 1960s from a farmer in the area who wanted to sell it,” said his son-in-law, Fred Klein. “He cleaned it up and painted it and got it running. You had to crank it to start it. He didn't use it for farming. It was more like a showpiece.”

George William “Bill” Workman of Greensburg died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was 92.

He was born July 4, 1925, in Dunbar Township, a son of Daniel and Mary Ruth Workman.

Mr. Workman retired from American Stemware after spending most of his career working at Walworth Valve Co. in Greensburg.

The last surviving charter member of the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association, formed in 1964, Mr. Workman displayed his Cletrac and other choice items to the public at the Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival and shows staged by other groups he'd joined — the Northwest Pa. Steam Engine and Old Equipment Association, the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club and the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.

Show attendees enjoyed seeing his antique two-man chain saws while children would take a seat on his old pedal tractors.

Having grown up on a farm during the Great Depression, he “had a can-do and make-do attitude,” daughter Darla Klein said. “The things that might be junk to us, he found a value in. He found a value in everything and everyone.”

A survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, the World War II Army veteran served with the IV Infantry Division, fighting in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany. As a staff sergeant, Mr. Workman trained other soldiers near the end of the war. He was a member of the Jeannette American Legion Post and was a devoted supporter of the Disabled American Veterans organization.

Though he was not a trained carpenter, Mr. Workman built the home he lived in and helped the family of a neighboring widow in Hempfield finish building their home.

“Anything you wanted, he could figure it out,” his son-in-law said.

Of the Methodist faith, Mr. Workman was a lifetime member of the Youngwood Sportsmen. He remained active and independent, purchasing a Kawasaki motorcycle for his 90th birthday. He knew hundreds of people and was recognized for wearing a Western hat, a plaid shirt, a large silver belt buckle and black boots.

Mr. Workman was preceded in death by six siblings, a grandson, a great-grandson and, in 2004, his wife of 58 years, Clara Marie.

Survivors include his daughters, Darla Klein and her husband, Fred, of Hempfield, and Linda Morelli of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend Cass Vogel.

Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Interment with military honors will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me