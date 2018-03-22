Green Beret earned presidential citations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

William Miller Sr. did not have the outward appearance of a “tough guy,” according to his daughter.

But when it came to his country, the former Green Beret, master paratrooper and Korean War veteran was a force to be reckoned with, earning medals and presidential citations during his military career.

William G. Miller Sr. of Latrobe died Tuesday, March 10, 2018, of leukemia. He was 88.

Mr. Miller was born July 9, 1929, in Indian Head, Fayette County, a son of the late Earl and Martha (Siok) Miller. He grew up in the Melcroft area.

“He was a wonderful man,” said his daughter, Debra Siegel. “He made our holidays magical. He used to build an igloo in the snow for us to play with.”

A carpenter by trade, there wasn't much Mr. Miller couldn't build, Siegel said.

That included cooling towers for nuclear plants, a job that required moving around quite a bit.

“I went to 22 schools before I graduated,” Siegel said.

Mr. Miller served with the Army Special Forces as a Green Beret, and as a ranger he became a master paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

“At one point during the Korean War, they put him on an island with an interpreter and 1,000 South Korean soldiers, and he had to train them and make them into paratroopers,” Siegel said.

On the 50th anniversary of the Korean conflict, Mr. Miller and others were invited back to South Korea for two weeks as guests of the South Korean president.

During his service, Mr. Miller earned presidential citations from both South Korea and the United States, five-star Glider Wings and the Korean Honor Medal.

He was one of only 90 people to receive the United Nations Partisan Infantry Korea, or UNPIK, ribbon. UNPIK, also known as the White Tigers, was a unit that worked deep inside North Korea to gather intelligence, conduct raids and sabotage, rescue POWs, recruit and lead guerrilla armies and create confusion in the enemy's rear.

Back home in the United States, Mr. Miller enjoyed woodworking, football and getting out of the house.

“There were five kids, and so he bought a camper and took us on outings all over the United States,” Siegel said.

She will never forget her parents' Saturday morning routine.

“My mom would play, ‘The Ballad of the Green Berets,' and they would dance,” Siegel said. “It was so cute.”

Siegel said her father was a hard worker who loved his family.

“He was always watching out to make sure you were OK, and if he could help someone, he did,” she said.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. (Loncharich) Miller. He is survived by five children, Debra Siegel, of Latrobe; Sonya Marie Harmon, of Greensburg; B.J. Miller and his wife, Connie, of Cranberry; Robin Carter and her husband, Tracy, of West Virginia; and Michael Miller and his wife, Brandy, of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at John Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, with military honors by Greensburg VFW Post 33.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.