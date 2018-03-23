Mt. Pleasant man helped build Laurel Group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bud Soforic got his start in newspapers back when hot type was still in use.

“He was in that area where you set the type by hand,” said his son, John Soforic.

Mr. Soforic went to work at the Mt. Pleasant Journal, a weekly newspaper, right out of high school. He was so eager that he worked two out of five days without pay.

He went on to become owner and publisher of that newspaper and a chain of weeklies covering West-moreland and Fayette counties.

“It was through his guidance and leadership that they became professional and sustained themselves,” said Rich Zahrobsky, who worked with Mr. Soforic for 47 years.

Joseph Franklin “Bud” Soforic of Mt. Pleasant died Monday, March 19, 2018, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was 79.

Born in Mt. Pleasant on June 28, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kattera) Soforic. He graduated from the former Ramsay High School in 1956 and went to work at the Journal.

Mr. Soforic was working as the production manager when Ralph Hernley bought the paper in 1964, said D. Byron Yake, a former editor at the Journal.

“Bud was really the anchor in terms of the production. He oversaw all the back shop stuff,” Yake said. “He was smart and knowledgeable. He met deadlines. He knew how to deal with people. He was a really good manager. He kept things working.”

Mr. Soforic was a rising star in the company as it grew to include six weeklies in Mt. Pleasant, Scottdale, West Newton, Ligonier, Youngwood and Jeannette. He eventually bought Laurel Group Newspapers from Hernley, whom he considered his mentor.

Zahrobsky, who was production manager and vice president of Laurel Group, praised Mr. Soforic's business acumen and management abilities.

“Bud was kind of a worker's boss — he was fair with everyone,” he said. “Bud was the type of guy, he just kind of guided a person and let them do what they had to do. He was just more a mutual friendship type of person than a boss. Bud let people do their thing.”

Mr. Soforic sold the Laurel Group, of which he was a majority stock owner, to the Tribune-Review in 2008. In retirement, he enjoyed spending his summers at Deep Creek Lake, Md.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph T. Soforic. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Audrey (Shaffer) Soforic; a son, John Soforic and his wife, Patti; and two grandchildren, Kristin and Michael.

A blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

