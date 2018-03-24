Scottdale woman was athletic, intelligent, loving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Margaret Fornataro loved spending time with friends and family. But, for most of her long life that stretched over nearly a century, she could function quite well on her own.

“She was on the ball. Her mind was sharp,” niece Carol Triano said. “She was very independent as far as her finances. She could give you tips if you needed financial advice.”

“She was very spunky,” niece Darlene Hoback said. “She was outgoing, and she was athletic. She kept it lighthearted all the time.”

Described as a tomboy while growing up with six older siblings, Mrs. Fornataro was once an avid golfer. When she was no longer able to play, she enjoyed watching tournaments on television and Steelers football games.

As her eyesight declined, she gave up knitting and crocheting but was still able to read large-print books on her iPad, Triano said.

“She drove up until she was 90 years old, and then she voluntarily relinquished her license because she thought that was the age to do so,” said Triano.

According to Triano, her aunt continued to live in the Scottdale home where she was raised until a recent fall precipitated a decline in her health, sending her to the hospital and a local care home.

Mrs. Margaret B. Fornataro, 96, a longtime Scottdale resident, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Redstone Highlands Personal Care Home in North Huntingdon. Born Dec. 29, 1921, in Scottdale, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Mary Boretsky.

A longtime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Mrs. Fornataro was a 1940 graduate of Scottdale High School. She received a bachelor's degree from Maryville College in Tennessee and a master's degree from Colorado State University.

A physical education instructor, she began her teaching career in 1944 at Clinton (Tenn.) High School with later stints at East Huntingdon High School, Colorado State University, Swissvale High School and Connellsville High School, where she retired in 1982.

Stressing good nutrition to her students, she practiced what she preached. Mrs. Fornataro recovered from two major heart attacks decades ago.

“She went by a very healthy diet,” Triano said, adding when eating out, “She would get the salad instead of the fries.”

A member of several teachers organizations, Mrs. Fornataro volunteered at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant for 27 years.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fornataro was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Fornataro.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, John Boretsky and his wife, Susan, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Stephen Boretsky and his wife, Linda, of Florida; Darlene Hoback and her husband, Mark, of Greensburg; Carol Triano and her husband, Jack, of Jeannette; Joseph Blasioli and his wife, Mary, of Greensburg; Donald Blasioli and Lena, of Jeannette; David Blasioli and his wife, Lettie, of Jeannette, and Dottie Lou Gayle of Greenville, N.C.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday at Frank Kapr Funeral Home, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a funeral service will begin at noon. Chapel services and interment will follow in Greenridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.