Murrysville welder, exercise buff could fix anything

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carol Bernard knew her husband, James, was popular with the children in their Murrysville neighborhood, but she admits she was taken back by the number of hand drawn sympathy cards appearing in her mailbox after he suddenly passed away Thursday.

“Oh, everyone in the neighborhood knew him. The kids loved him, and he used to help out all the neighbors if they needed something fixed ... the cards were so cute written in crayon,” she said.

James Bernard, 80, of Murrysville died Thursday, March 22, 2018, after a heart attack. He was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late Alfred and Mary (Vogliano) Bernard.

Mr. Bernard and his wife, the former Carol Katrinsak, met when they were teenagers at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, where “Jim” worked the Ferris wheel.

“I walked by and he made a comment and we started to talk ... and I was in love,” Carol recalled.

The couple dated for about 1 1⁄ 2 years, but went their separate ways. Each got married and had two children.

But the relationship rekindled in the 1980s, and the couple married 33 years ago.

“He was an exercise freak. Every day he worked the punching bag, lifted weights, and he used to run 10 miles every day no matter the weather ... until about four years ago, then he went strictly to the treadmill,” she said.

Mr. Bernard's step-daughter, Kandi Gerenyi, of Wexford said everyone enjoyed being in his company.

“He always treated me like his own daughter. All of us used to go antiquing together, go out to eat and he was so funny,” Gerenyi said.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a welder for Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh and was an Army Reserve veteran. Carol said before taking the job at Westinghouse, her husband had his own auto repair shop on Jacktown Hill on Route 30 near Irwin.

“His bosses used to tell the other guys to give things that broke to Jim to repair. They said, ‘If Jim can't fix it, just throw it away because it can't be repaired,' ” Carol said.

She said he still tinkered with cars, restoring “sport” peddle cars in his basement for enjoyment, and for kids to play with.

“I even have one in my living room,” she said.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Mr. Bernard is survived by his son, James Bernard; his daughter, Jill; stepchildren, Kandi Gerenyi and Jon Opland; and two grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ott Funeral Home Inc., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.