'Determined man' spent life fighting fire

Much of James Bolton Sr.'s life revolved around the fire department. His wife, Betty, has a good idea why.

“When Jim was about 6 years old, his dad was killed in an automobile accident,” she said. “Eventually his mother bought this little trailer that was heated by a space heater.”

When the malfunctioning space heater sparked an electrical fire, James Bolton Sr. had lost his father and watched his home burn down before age 10.

“I cried the whole way home from school when I found out. All he had left was his pajamas and his bike,” said Betty, who has known Mr. Bolton for most of her life. “I think that's one of the reasons he joined the fire department: he wanted to help people.”

James W. Bolton Sr. of Latrobe died Friday, March 23, 2018, from heart failure. He was 83.

Mr. Bolton was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Latrobe, son of the late James Bolton and June Adams Bolton. He grew up in Latrobe and began dating Betty Schroding when both were juniors at Latrobe High School.

“We have a prom picture from 1953 that was taken in front of the house we eventually bought,” Betty said.

After graduating high school, Mr. Bolton served two years in the Air Force, during the period between the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“After he did his two years, he started working for the state as a surveyor,” Betty said. “We got married in 1956, when we were both 21.”

Mr. Bolton served as Western Pennsylvania State Representative of the Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association and was a member of the Westmoreland County Fireman's Association, past president of the Fireman's Relief Association, past president of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department and a former assistant fire chief.

“He took some classes at Saint Vincent and Seton Hill, and finished his associate's degree in fire science at WCCC,” Betty said.

Mr. Bolton worked as an instructor at the Pennsylvania State Fire Training Academy in Lewistown.

“He would teach the officers and firemen how to deal with different types of fires,” said his son Craig. “Wood fires, car fires, house fires — he'd show them how quickly they accelerate, how to put them out and what different approaches to take.

Craig said he recalls helping his father clear land that eventually became the fire training grounds at Westmoreland County Community College's Public Safety Training Center.

“We were down there cutting all the trees down, and using our truck to haul them out,” Craig said. “Dad's the one that designed it and told them how it would be.”

A longtime member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Mr. Bolton was the retired owner of Automatic Garage Door Co. in Latrobe.

“He was a very determined man,” Craig said. “He grew up without a father, and he had to learn to do things on his own.”

In addition to his wife, Mr. Bolton is survived by four children, Karen Baker and husband, Michael; James Bolton Jr. and wife, Sheri; Craig Bolton and wife, Kimberly; and Curtis Bolton and wife, Mandy; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Frederick Funeral Home, 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services and entombment will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, Pa., 15650, or to the Latrobe VFD, P.O. Box 172, Latrobe, Pa., 15650.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.