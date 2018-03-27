Greensburg nurse found life's passion in helping others

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nursing wasn't just a day job for Karen Godlewski.

Wherever she was, no matter the time of day, she was ready to offer medical aid to someone in distress, her husband said.

“There were many occasions when we would be in a restaurant or some other place and somebody would be in extremis, and she would be able to help them,” Tom Godlewski said.

Among those she helped were people suffering from a heart attack or choking or a seizure, he said.

“She was just so good at handling those kinds of situations and stepping in to help,” he said. “She had a knack for it.”

Karen Hope Godlewski of Greensburg died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at UPMC Shadyside-Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, after a short battle with cancer. She was 73.

Born in Greensburg on Jan. 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Louise (Swanson) Gardner.

She received her registered nurse certificate at the Westmoreland School of Nursing while studying part-time at Seton Hill College for a degree in early childhood psychology. She earned a master's degree in public health from Penn State. She did her dissertation on the importance of handwashing and helped develop programs for schools on proper handwashing techniques.

“She always wanted to be a nurse. She thought it would be a great way to help people,” her husband said.

Mrs. Godlewski worked as a ward nurse at Westmoreland Hospital and later as an operating room nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

She then decided to get her certification to be a school nurse, which she thought would be the ideal job, Mr. Godlewski said.

She worked for about 20 years as a school nurse at Hutchinson Elementary School and Nicely Elementary School in Greensburg Salem School District.

In retirement, Mrs. Godlewski enjoyed gardening, knitting and spending time with her family. She especially had a penchant for pulling weeds.

“She hated weeds,” her husband said.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. “Tom” Godlewski; three daughters, Gretchen “Gigi” Lawrence of New Hope, Alexis Hope Jackman and her husband, Patrick, of Greenwich, Conn., and Rachel God­lewski and her husband, Matthew Carper, of Minneapolis; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service with Eucharist will be at noon Wednesday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh. Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

