Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Greensburg nurse found life's passion in helping others

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Karen Hope Godlewski, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Submitted
Karen Hope Godlewski, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Nursing wasn't just a day job for Karen Godlewski.

Wherever she was, no matter the time of day, she was ready to offer medical aid to someone in distress, her husband said.

“There were many occasions when we would be in a restaurant or some other place and somebody would be in extremis, and she would be able to help them,” Tom Godlewski said.

Among those she helped were people suffering from a heart attack or choking or a seizure, he said.

“She was just so good at handling those kinds of situations and stepping in to help,” he said. “She had a knack for it.”

Karen Hope Godlewski of Greensburg died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at UPMC Shadyside-Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh, after a short battle with cancer. She was 73.

Born in Greensburg on Jan. 4, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William W. and Louise (Swanson) Gardner.

She received her registered nurse certificate at the Westmoreland School of Nursing while studying part-time at Seton Hill College for a degree in early childhood psychology. She earned a master's degree in public health from Penn State. She did her dissertation on the importance of handwashing and helped develop programs for schools on proper handwashing techniques.

“She always wanted to be a nurse. She thought it would be a great way to help people,” her husband said.

Mrs. Godlewski worked as a ward nurse at Westmoreland Hospital and later as an operating room nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

She then decided to get her certification to be a school nurse, which she thought would be the ideal job, Mr. Godlewski said.

She worked for about 20 years as a school nurse at Hutchinson Elementary School and Nicely Elementary School in Greensburg Salem School District.

In retirement, Mrs. Godlewski enjoyed gardening, knitting and spending time with her family. She especially had a penchant for pulling weeds.

“She hated weeds,” her husband said.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. “Tom” Godlewski; three daughters, Gretchen “Gigi” Lawrence of New Hope, Alexis Hope Jackman and her husband, Patrick, of Greenwich, Conn., and Rachel God­lewski and her husband, Matthew Carper, of Minneapolis; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service with Eucharist will be at noon Wednesday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., Pittsburgh. Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seton Hill University, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me