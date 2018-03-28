Mom quit smoking to buy pony for daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joanne Curry of Greensburg loved horses, as did one of her daughters, who rode as a member of the Moonlight Riders 4-H Club.

“My mom always loved horses. She even stopped smoking so she could save enough money to buy me my first pony,” recalled her daughter, Brenda Fanala of Hempfield. Mrs. Curry was so involved with horse riding that she served as the leader of the Moonlight Riders 4-H Club for 10 years.

Joanne T. Ivory Dranzik Curry died Sunday, March 25, 2018, of complications from cancer at Hempfield Manor, Hempfield. She was 79.

She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor Redding Ivory.

After graduating from Greensburg High School, Mrs. Curry worked at the laboratory at Westinghouse Electric Corp.'s Waltz Mill plant near Madison.

Given her love of animals, it was no surprise she later worked as an assistant at the Greengate Animal Clinic in Hempfield.

When Fanala's horse was kept in a stable near Slickville in Salem Township, they cleaned the stalls of about 15 horses so they could get free board for theirs. Cleaning the stalls was not a glamorous job and it meant her mother had to go out to the stable and feed the horses every day, even on weekends and holidays, Fanala said.

“You had to be so passionate about taking care of the horses,” Fanala said.

When the family lived in a neighborhood in Greensburg, she wasn't deterred from raising a few “orphan” lambs in their home, Fanala said. When the lambs got older, she would find an appropriate home for them.

Mrs. Curry also loved to cook. She worked as a cook at Adelphoi Village, a Latrobe-based organization serving youths.

When there were horse shows every Sunday at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds near Norvelt, Mrs. Curry would be found in the kitchen doing the cooking for the event, Fanala said.

She had a talent for sewing, Fanala said. Her mother would sew the clothes she wore for riding contests, including the leg chaps and the padding that went under the saddle. She was so good at it, she would earn money sewing riding-related clothing for others.

Mrs. Curry was a member of New Stanton Assembly of God and a former member of Word of Life Ministries in Hempfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Curry.

She is survived by her children, Brian Dranzik and wife, Ann, of Chicora; Lois Long and husband, Sameh, of Montebello, Calif.; Kenneth Dranzik and wife, Martha, of Hollsopple; Keith Dranzik and wife, MaryAnn, of Huntingdon; Brenda Fanala and husband, Stephen, of Greensburg; a stepdaughter, Stacey Ryan and husband, Rich, of Smithton; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends were received at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.