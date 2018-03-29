Millwright was generous, unselfish person

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Dranzik liked to hunt, fish, tinker with cars and mow grass, his family said.

“He was a happy person, always smiling and joking,” said his wife, Shirley Muir Yeager Dranzik. “There was nothing he couldn't fix if it broke. He was basically just an all-around guy.”

Mr. Dranzik wouldn't go out of his way to meet people, but once he got to know them, he became their friend, said his nephew Stanley Kaminsky.

“Once you get to meet him, he's the kindest guy in the world,” he said.

He also was generous, his wife said.

“If you needed it and he had it, he'd give it to you. He was just an unselfish person,” Mrs. Dranzik said.

James E. Dranzik, 78, of Greensburg died Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Born Nov. 27, 1939, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Charnesky Dranzik.

He grew up in the Hempfield community known as Red Onion, or Haydenville. He served in the Army as a mechanic and guard from 1963 to 1965 at a base in South Korea along the Demilitarized Zone. He earned a sharpshooter ribbon, according to his service record.

When he and some other Red Onion natives who served in the military met up, they had a party that became the Red Onion Reunion, his wife said.

“I guess it was a pretty rowdy party because the cops came,” Mrs. Dranzik said.

Current and former residents of the coal mining village still gather every three years to catch up and reminisce. The next reunion is this year, said Kaminsky, who lives in Red Onion.

After the Army, Mr. Dranzik became a millwright for U.S. Steel at its Clairton plant. He retired after 30 years.

Mr. Dranzik was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church in South Greensburg. He was a founder of the Keystone Rod & Gun Club in Hannastown, a member of VFW Post 33, American Legion Post 981 and the SNPJ Club.

“He loved deer hunting. He's got deer heads all over the place,” Mrs. Dranzik said.

They would hunt and fish together, including an annual two-week fishing trip in Shining Tree, Ontario.

“He loved to fish walleye and pike,” she said.

They took trips to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to look for shells and sand dollars, she said.

“He was not only my husband, he was my best friend,” Mrs. Dranzik said.

Kaminsky said Mr. Dranzik took him under his wing and taught him how to hunt and fish when he was growing up.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Dranzik is survived by two daughters, Audra Burbank and her husband, Steve, of Coatesville, and Sandra White and her husband, Terry, of Lewisberry; a stepson, Jamie Yeager and his wife, Robin, of Kersey; and a stepdaughter, Judy Yeager of Bolivar; a grandson; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A liturgy service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.