Greensburg woman was doting aunt, 'the ultimate nurse'

When the SS Hope pulled into port in Sri Lanka — it was then called Ceylon — people lined the docks, waiting to be treated by the visiting doctors and nurses.

Victoria Damato was there to help.

“They had never had any kind of medical care in their lives. It's hard for us to fathom that,” said her sister Marian Johnson.

Ms. Damato was following a calling as a nurse that lasted all her life.

“She was the ultimate nurse,” said her sister Charlotte Kemerer.

Victoria Damato, 81, of Greensburg died Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Westmore­land Manor.

She was born Aug. 8, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Victoria Spino Damato.

She always wanted to be a nurse. After receiving degrees from Mercy School of Nursing and California University of Pennsylvania, she got to work.

“She always told me she loved every job she had,” Johnson said.

She spent a year in Sri Lanka, from 1968 to 1969, during which she was able to take trips to see Ankor Wat and the Taj Mahal.

In later years, back in Greensburg, she loved doting on her four nieces.

Ms. Damato would load them into her convertible and wrap scarves around their heads so their hair wouldn't get messed up on the trip to the beach.

Sometimes they'd take grander trips, including one to Disney World.

She could be impulsive, deciding on a whim to take her nieces to the movies or to a wedding in St. Louis.

Ms. Damato lived in Greensburg most of her life, except for a brief stint as a nurse in California and the trip to Sri Lanka. She spent much of her career as a nurse anesthetist at Westmoreland Hospital.

“She was the nurse we always think of that took care of the patient and listened to the doctor,” Kemerer said.

She enjoyed polka dancing, playing the organ, singing in the choir and crocheting.

Ms. Damato is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Kemerer and husband, George, of Greensburg, and Marian Johnson, of Greensburg; her friend, Michael Bayura, of Forbes Road; four nieces; a grand-nephew; and a great-niece.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, the time of services, at Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.