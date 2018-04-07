Auto plant worker from Ligonier loved to share good times

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emil Pavlovich Jr. was busy this weekend preparing grated horseradish to include in baskets his family will have blessed on Orthodox Easter Sunday. It's one of the traditions he learned from his father, Emil, as he grew up in Wilpen, Ligonier Township.

“I mixed it, and I cried,” Emil Jr. said of the zesty accompaniment his father similarly would grind from roots grown in the family garden and combine with water, vinegar, sugar and salt. “That's what his parents did. It's a tradition handed down through the generations.

“Many times, I did what he did. I looked up to him.”

Emil Pavlovich of Ligonier died Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township. He was 92.

He was born Jan. 31, 1926, in Wilpen, a son of the late Michael and Anna Pavlovich.

Mr. Pavlovich learned to speak the languages his parents brought from Eastern Europe and similar tongues. “He would sing Christmas and Easter songs in Slovak or Russian,” his son said.

Mr. Pavlovich loved to share good times, often hosting relatives.

“He would start a song, and everybody would join in,” daughter Judy Boyd said. “He loved parties and having people over at the house. The more the merrier.”

Sometimes accompanying his daughter as she practiced her clarinet, he would break out the saxophone he'd learned to play through lessons in Pittsburgh.

“He was the most social person,” son Ted Pavlovich said. “He made friends easily, and he told a lot of jokes.”

A 1944 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Mr. Pavlovich applied himself just as eagerly when it was time for work.

He was employed 33 years at Fisher Body in Dravosburg, where he retired in 1982 as a quality control engineer. He earned financial rewards for innovative ideas he contributed at the automobile plant, including use of indirect lighting that made it easier to inspect car doors on the assembly line.

He was known for the immaculate lawn and hedges he kept surrounding his home.

A lifetime member of the Twin Maples Hunt Club, Mr. Pavlovich was past president of the Uhro Russian Club, chairman of the Ligonier Township Sanitary Authority and financial secretary at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Wilpen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter and his wife of 57 years, Helen.

He is survived by four children, Emil Jr. of Ligonier, Roger of Dallas, Texas, Ted of Wildwood, Mo., and Judy Boyd of Ligonier; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Snyder Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the church's Cemetery Fund, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.