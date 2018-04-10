Amateur archaeologist from Vandergrift was always on the hunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For a man who delivered caskets for a living, Peter Cholock liked to spend a lot of time digging in the dirt.

When he wasn't driving a forklift or a truck, he clocked numerous man-hours in the archaeological digs at historic Hanna's Town and elsewhere.

“I've lost track of how many digs he's done,” said his wife, Annette. “He's always been a history buff. That was his favorite subject.”

Mr. Cholock worked as an amateur archaeologist under the auspices of the Westmoreland County Historical Society, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology and other organizations.

Once, while participating in a dig on River Road near Leechburg, he discovered a conch shell that eventually was displayed at one of the Carnegie museums in Pittsburgh.

“It gave them proof that the Monongahela people had traded a lot farther away than they thought,” Annette Cholock said.

Peter Seaton Cholock, of Vandergrift, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was 66.

Born in Mt. Pleasant on June 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Ruth (Rodgers) Cholock. He grew up near Hannastown and started participating in digs at historic Hanna's Town after they began in 1969, his wife said.

Mr. Cholock met his wife at Hanna's Town in Hempfield while she was working on a Girl Scout badge there. They started dating after high school.

He was involved with digs that unearthed the courthouse, the tavern and the fort at Hanna's Town, a partially reconstructed late-18th-century village. He helped with the reconstruction of the courthouse in 1973, and he and his wife served as tour guides there, she said.

“I can't even remember everywhere he's dug. He just always kept doing it,” she said.

Mr. Cholock worked as a delivery driver for Haven Line Casket Co. for 15 years, delivering caskets across much of Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, West Virginia and Ohio.

His other big hobby was pyrotechnics. He volunteered as a fireworks shooter for Zambelli Fireworks and, later, Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Annette L. (Yasem) Cholock; a daughter, Kelly L. Wadsworth, of Vandergrift; an “adopted son,” Robert Abell, of Vandergrift; and four grandchildren.

Friends were received at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be private.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.