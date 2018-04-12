Sergeant, musician 'had a great spirit'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anthony J. DiGirolamo had a sharp intellect and a childlike curiosity that made him a lifelong learner and an interesting person to talk with, his children said.

“He had a great spirit,” said his son Don DiGirolamo. “He was the kind of person who, if you spent any time with him, you felt something.”

Mr. DiGirolamo enjoyed debating religion, politics and philosophy with his daughter, Susan DiGirolamo. A devout Catholic, he attended church daily after retiring, but he had an open mind, she said.

“As long as he could speak, we were still having those conversations,” she said. “He always wanted to hear different ideas about things.”

When he was 92, he learned to use a Kindle so he could download books, she said. One of his first e-books was a joke book from which he learned new jokes to tell the priests at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell each morning after Mass.

Anthony J. DiGirolamo, 95, of Lower Burrell died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in his home.

Born in 1922, he was the son of the late Josephine and Frank DiGirolamo.

He grew up in Brackenridge and graduated from Tarentum High School in 1940. He joined the Army in 1943 and served in the signal corps of Gen. George S. Patton's Third Army. He witnessed firsthand the horrors of the concentration camp at Dachau, Germany.

He was discharged as a sergeant in 1945.

“When he came back from the war, he was faced with the choice of going to college or taking over his dad's business,” Don DiGirolamo said.

He took over the family's fruit and vegetable store on Fourth Avenue in Tarentum and the wholesale produce business, DiGirolamo Produce, in Brackenridge. The warehouse business' clients include several school districts, country clubs, mom and pop stores and two local hospitals.

He was known for making beautiful fruit baskets, his children said.

Mr. DiGirolamo sold the businesses when he retired at 77.

A professional musician, he played the drums with big bands, including the Glenn Norris Orchestra, and was a proud member of the American Federation of Musicians Local 630, his children said. He played at weddings and other local gigs throughout the region.

“They often did concerts in the park,” Susan DiGirolamo said. The concerts at Memorial and Riverview parks started after World War II and continued at least into the 1960s, she said.

Mr. DiGirolamo was a huge sports fan who bet his other daughter, JoEllen, on the outcome of each Steelers game. The family also attended the Pirates opening day for years.

“With all the grandkids, he enjoyed watching all their sports over the years,” Don DiGirolamo said.

Mr. DiGirolamo is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ellen (Bello) and his children, JoEllen Yeasted and husband, Alan; Don DiGirolamo and wife, Susan; and Susan DiGirolamo and husband, Tom Tonkins; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, with a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, or to Catholic Charities, 711 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg 15601.

The Rusiewicz Family of Funeral Directors is handling arrangements.

