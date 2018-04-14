Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Loving Ligonier mom developed passion for golf

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Doris F. Bullens, 93, of Ligonier.
Submitted photo
Doris F. Bullens, 93, of Ligonier.

Updated 7 hours ago

Beneath Doris Bullens' sweet, gentle exterior was a strong-willed woman.

“She had a lot of challenges in life, but she never felt sorry for herself,” said her daughter, Sherry Bullens of San Francisco. “She just put one foot in front of the other and did what she could do to meet those challenges. I think that's the main thing I learned from her.”

Doris F. Bullens of Ligonier died Thursday, April 12, 2018, from pulmonary arterial hypertension. She was 93.

Mrs. Bullens was born Oct. 5, 1924, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Art and Irma Forberg. She was in her high school marching band, during which time she was crowned state drumming champion in the early 1940s.

Mrs. Bullens worked as a ticketing agent in Delta Air Lines' early days. One evening at a party, she met her future husband, Denny Bullens, who was serving in the Air Force at the time. The couple was married in 1952 and moved from Michigan to Western Pennsylvania in 1963.

“In our family, she was the comforting one,” her daughter said. “My dad set the challenges, and she supported us whether we met them or not.”

Mrs. Bullens occasionally practiced drumming, and did a little tap dancing as well, but her main hobby was golfing.

“We'd play every winter in Colorado and Florida,” her son Scott Bullens said. “She was a member at Ligonier Country Club, so we played there a lot, as well.”

Her daughter said Mrs. Bullens became very passionate about golfing, particularly once her children were in school.

“All of her great friendships in life came from the ladies she golfed with,” Sherry said. “After my dad died, her great strength came from all of her friends, most of whom were fellow golfers.”

Mrs. Bullens also enjoyed bowling and skiing, and the family took ski trips to Colorado while raising their kids.

Both her son and daughter said Mrs. Bullens was the perfect mom.

“When I was young, I was always playing multiple sports, and she was always there to drive me around and support me,” her son said.

Her daughter agreed.

“She was always at the bus stop waiting for us,” she said. “She sang us to sleep every night. She was just such a good mom.”

Mrs. Bullens is survived by her son Scott and his wife Karla; her daughter Sherry; two grandchildren, Ryan and Emily, and her “grand-dog,” Pearl.

A funeral service was held Saturday.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

