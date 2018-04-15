Unity man enjoyed his job as an nuclear power plant inspector

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robert L. “Gunny” Gunther of Unity loved his work as an inspector of nuclear power plants during scheduled outages, and his job took him across many states, from Florida to Connecticut.

“He was everywhere. He absolutely loved it. He was working up until age 70 and would have loved to continue,” in that profession, said his wife, Jaunita R. Jones Gunther.

Mr. Gunther, 73, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at his home, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

He was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Greensburg, a son of the late Clarence and Margaret Long Gunther.

After graduating from Hempfield Area High School, he joined the Army and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne 325th Infantry Division.

He served in the Dominican Republic civil war reinforcement, when then-President Lyndon Johnson sent in U.S. troops to restore peace in 1965.

“He was very proud of it (military service),” Jaunita Gunther said.

When he left the service he began working with Elliott Co. of Jeannette, then began working with the Industrial Testing Lab Services of Pittsburgh.

Mr. Gunther gained the skills needed to be an inspector by attending a technical school, Jaunita Gunther said.

“He was a highly intelligent man,” who had the respect of his co-workers, Jaunita Gunther said.

He was proud of the work he did.

“His work friends and his family meant everything to him,” Jaunita Gunther said.

Mr. Gunther loved the outdoors, which was perfect for where they lived for many years amid state gamelands in the mountains north of Ligonier, Jaunita Gunther said.

He loved to go hunting and fishing with his brother-in-law, Al Clemens of Jeannette, and Clemens' sons, she said.

One of his passions was buying cars, particularly new cars. Her husband was a kind and sweet man, who cared a lot about others, she said.

“He loved God and would say ‘God bless you'” when he was saying goodbye on the phone,” Jaunita Gunther said.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Nothwang and Shirley Pierce; and his brother-in-law, Al Clemens.

Mr. Gunther also is survived by a son, Robert Gunther of Latrobe; a son/grandson, William E.S. Gunther, at home; a stepdaughter, Nina Stewart and stepson, Robert “Bobby” Stewart, both of Greensburg; two grandsons, Robert and Samuel Gunther; his brother, Charles “Chucky” Gunther of Greensburg; and sister, Barbara Clemens of Jeannette.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Richard Ziegenfus officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil, Washington County.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.