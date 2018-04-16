Irwin WWII Navy veteran stressed hunter safety

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Edgar Soyke was a lifelong hunter, one who grew up during the Depression of the 1930s and hunted to put food on the table for his family of six children.

“It was a way for us to get our protein. There were six kids, and we ate a lot of game — deer meet, squirrel, rabbit and wild turkey,” said his daughter, Cynthia L. Eichelberger of California.

Mr. Soyke was recognized by the Pennsylvania State Game Commission for 55 years of hunter-trapper education instruction, his daughter said.

“Hunter safety for children was his number one priority,” said his daughter, who recalled her father would take her brothers when he went hunting.

Edgar A. Soyke of Irwin died Friday, April 13, 2018, at his home. He was 92.

He was born April 6, 1926, in Greenwood, Blair County, a son of the late Edgar and Helen Margaret Soyke.

Mr. Soyke served in the Navy with the Atlantic fleet during World War II.

After his discharge from the Navy, he took a job with Western Electric and moved to Irwin in 1950. He was a retired supervisor after 34 years of service for AT&T, and worked many years for Western Electric.

In March 2016, Tribune-Review outdoors writer Bob Frye wrote a story about how Soyke remained an active member of the White Oak Rod and Gun in North Huntingdon, even as he approached his 90th birthday. The members celebrated his 64 years of service to the club.

Soyke had served in every leadership position at the club. He had been president — more than once — vice president, recording secretary, youth day coordinator, game dinner chairman, certified range officer, instructor, hunter-trapper education instructor and more.

He continued to hunt in the region until last winter, his daughter said.

Mr. Soyke was passionate about golf and played in three leagues, his daughter said.

He was preceded in death by his wife, P. Jean Parks Soyke.

In addition to Cynthia Eichelberger, he is survived by three other daughters, Rebecca A. Strickland of New Jersey and Dr. Jennifer M. Soyke and Kathleen K. Falconer, both of Oregon; two sons, William E. Soyke of Hanover and Thomas C. Soyke, of Irwin; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, Irwin.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children-Erie, Attn: Richard E. Liebel Jr., 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505.

