Woman's kindness touched loved ones, strangers

Teri Volkmann taught her children how to love, which was “the greatest gift that a mother can give her children,” according to her daughter.

“We used to go to Jamesway Café in Latrobe, and one time we noticed a little girl sitting outside by a trailer,” said Kelsey Volkmann, 34, of Chicago. “After lunch, she suggested that we go and pick out a doll for that girl, and we left it by her house. It was little things like that, little acts of kindness for loved ones and strangers alike, that really resonated with me over the years.”

Teri L. Volkmann of Latrobe died Saturday, April 14, 2018, after a heart attack. She was 68.

Mrs. Volkmann was born Nov. 5, 1949, in Spangler, Cambria County, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Hermalik) Kostura. She graduated from Indiana High School and earned her bachelor's degree in medical technology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She worked as a medical technologist at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, which also played a role in how she met her husband.

“I was admitted to (what was then called) Latrobe Area Hospital, and I was dying,” said Mrs. Volkmann's husband, Paul. “They found out I had aplastic anemia.”

Paul Volkmann began volunteering at the hospital after he was released.

“One day, I was walking on the first floor near the (medical technology) lab, and there was a window you could look through,” he said.

Mrs. Volkmann was on the other side of the window going about her work day.

“I said to another volunteer, ‘See that girl there? I'm going to try for her,' ” he said.

They first spent time together in the hospital's lunchroom.

“Eight months later, she asked me to marry her,” he said.

The couple was married Nov. 21, 1973, and settled down in Latrobe.

As they began raising their family, Mrs. Volkmann got into raising and training beagles with her sister.

“My first memories are playing with a litter of beagles that she had at the house,” said her son, Aaron Volkmann, 38, of Pittsburgh.

At one time, Paul said, the Volkmann family had nearly 15 beagles in their backyard in three large cages.

“I don't even know if that was legal,” Paul said with a laugh.

In her spare time, Mrs. Volkmann enjoyed drawing, creating banners for Holy Family Church in Latrobe, and helping her children with art projects for school.

But kindness and empathy are the things her family remembers most.

“So many people who heard about her death have told us stories about her going out of her way to make sure they were taken care of in a situation, or giving them something really thoughtful,” Aaron said.

Her husband agreed.

“She was a very outgoing, friendly and vivacious person,” he said. “She was always smiling, and no matter what Teri got into, she put her whole heart into it.

“She didn't go halfway at anything.”

Mrs. Volkmann is survived by her husband of 44 years, Paul J. “Pee Vee” Volkmann; and children, Aaron M. Volkmann of Pittsburgh and Kelsey L. Volkmann of Chicago.

Services and interment were private.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.