Youth wrestling coach aided many youngsters

James W. Stuchell of Hempfield was a wrestler at Greensburg Salem High School and never lost his love for the sport, working as a coach for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling program in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He touched thousands and thousands of lives through Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling. He traveled all over the state. He could not go anywhere without seeing someone who knew him from wrestling, and they turned out better people for it,” said his son, James W. Stuchell Jr. of Port Richey, Fla.

James W. Stuchell, 82, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, of cancer.

He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Greensburg, a son of the late Merle L. and Martha L. Jackson Stuchell.

After graduating from Greensburg Salem in 1953, he joined the Coast Guard and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict.

After returning home, he worked for ITE in South Greensburg for almost 30 years before retiring.

In addition to wrestling, Mr. Stuchell loved to play golf. His favorite courses were Mt. Odin Park in Greensburg and Valley Green Golf and Country Club in Hempfield, where he had been playing since 1966.

James Stuchell said his father is part of golfing lore. If someone would hit a shot into the woods, they would yell “Stuchell” and the ball would somehow magically bounce off a rock or tree and roll back onto the fairway, James Stuchell said.

Through golfing at Valley Green, Mr. Stuchell became friends with Greg Liprando, the late owner of Valley Green as well as Lincoln Hills Country Club in North Huntingdon. After retiring from ITE, he began working for Liprando at Holiday Inn Express hotels that Liprando owned in the area, James Stuchell said.

Mr. Stuchell was a member of the AARP, the Roosevelt Club of Hempfield, American Legion Post 981 in South Greensburg, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 211 in Youngwood and the Hecla Sportsmen's Club.

He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Hempfield.

Surviving are his wife, Irma J. Urbanowski Stuchell; two sons, James W. Stuchell Jr. of Port Richey, Fla., and Jeff W. Stuchell of Greensburg; one daughter, Julie L. Procida of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Hempfield.

Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 981 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.