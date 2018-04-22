Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

West Newton second life was serving the fire department

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 24 hours ago

Bill Davis celebrated two 50th anniversaries within six months — one in July for his marriage and the other for working at Pleasant Hills Barber Shop.

“He knew his business. He's got several customers that were with him for 50 years,” said his wife, Nancy. “He was very good at what he did.”

Mr. Davis got a job at Pleasant Hills after serving a barber apprenticeship at South Hills Village, where he met his wife.

“I took my brothers in for a haircut and ended up marrying the barber,” she said.

William E. Davis of West Newton died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at home from complications from diabetes and heart failure. He was 73.

Born in West Newton on April 4, 1945, he was a son of the late William Davis and the late Hazel Davis Neatby.

His mother encouraged him to go to school and learn a trade, so he and several friends went to Pittsburgh Barber School. After his apprenticeship, he worked at Pleasant Hills, then owned by Fernando “Ferdy” Galardini, from Tuesday through Saturday and developed a loyal clientele.

After his daughter graduated from college, he got involved with the West Newton Volunteer Fire Department in his off hours, working out of Station 82 for more than 30 years. The fire department posted a tribute to Mr. Davis on its Facebook page and will hold a firemen's service at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

As the West Newton fire police captain, Mr. Davis was responsible for directing traffic, setting up roadblocks and ensuring access for fire trucks at fire scenes, his wife said.

“That was his second life. The fire department was his love,” she said.

Nancy Davis recalled many times that her husband had to drop whatever he was doing at a moment's notice and respond to a fire call.

“He lived for it,” she said. “There were many times ­— too numerous to mention — we'd be out eating with friends and a fire call would come in and he'd say, ‘Can you take Nancy home?' … He'd be gone.”

She said she didn't mind, even if she had to finish mowing the lawn because he called away for a fire, a traffic accident or an ambulance call.

“I was not the least bit upset by it because I knew how much he loved it and how much he wanted to do a good job for the fire department and the people,” she said.

“Those guys don't get paid. … It takes a special person to do that,” she said.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Davis; and daughter, Michelle Maxwell and her husband, Dave.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

