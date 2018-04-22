West Newton second life was serving the fire department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bill Davis celebrated two 50th anniversaries within six months — one in July for his marriage and the other for working at Pleasant Hills Barber Shop.

“He knew his business. He's got several customers that were with him for 50 years,” said his wife, Nancy. “He was very good at what he did.”

Mr. Davis got a job at Pleasant Hills after serving a barber apprenticeship at South Hills Village, where he met his wife.

“I took my brothers in for a haircut and ended up marrying the barber,” she said.

William E. Davis of West Newton died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at home from complications from diabetes and heart failure. He was 73.

Born in West Newton on April 4, 1945, he was a son of the late William Davis and the late Hazel Davis Neatby.

His mother encouraged him to go to school and learn a trade, so he and several friends went to Pittsburgh Barber School. After his apprenticeship, he worked at Pleasant Hills, then owned by Fernando “Ferdy” Galardini, from Tuesday through Saturday and developed a loyal clientele.

After his daughter graduated from college, he got involved with the West Newton Volunteer Fire Department in his off hours, working out of Station 82 for more than 30 years. The fire department posted a tribute to Mr. Davis on its Facebook page and will hold a firemen's service at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

As the West Newton fire police captain, Mr. Davis was responsible for directing traffic, setting up roadblocks and ensuring access for fire trucks at fire scenes, his wife said.

“That was his second life. The fire department was his love,” she said.

Nancy Davis recalled many times that her husband had to drop whatever he was doing at a moment's notice and respond to a fire call.

“He lived for it,” she said. “There were many times ­— too numerous to mention — we'd be out eating with friends and a fire call would come in and he'd say, ‘Can you take Nancy home?' … He'd be gone.”

She said she didn't mind, even if she had to finish mowing the lawn because he called away for a fire, a traffic accident or an ambulance call.

“I was not the least bit upset by it because I knew how much he loved it and how much he wanted to do a good job for the fire department and the people,” she said.

“Those guys don't get paid. … It takes a special person to do that,” she said.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Davis; and daughter, Michelle Maxwell and her husband, Dave.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280.