Trucker from Mt. Pleasant never stopped moving, even in retirement

French Huff was in his early 50s when he retired as a truck driver, about 25 years ago, but his travels were just beginning.

When weather permitted, he spent most days hiking or bicycling on local trails. On many of those days, he would travel for 10 miles, sometimes riding his bike from his home in Mt. Pleasant to Ohiopyle.

“He was out and about in nice weather most every day,” said his wife, Sharon, who usually stayed at home. “He took long walks, and I couldn't keep up,” she explained. “And I'm not a bicycle rider.”

Over the past few years, as he battled cancer, Mr. Huff no longer could ride a bicycle. But last fall, he was still hitting the trail — this time with the assistance of a walker and his wife by his side.

“He was a fighter,” his wife said. “He never gave up.”

John F. “French” Huff, 77, of Mt. Pleasant died Saturday, April 21, 2018, while receiving hospice care in his home.

He was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Lower Tyrone Township, Fayette County, a son of the late Cecil R. and Helen R. Huff.

Mr. Huff began driving a truck for the friend of a relative but switched to working in a plant after an accident left him with a neck injury, his eldest son, Jay, said. The call of the open road soon brought him back to trucking, first operating his own rig and later working for Eazor Trucking and Central Transport.

He often traveled to New Jersey with deliveries for the now-defunct Jamesway discount store chain and later hauled car parts to destinations in Canada and the Midwest, his wife said.

He also enjoyed hunting with his sons and other relatives in Greene County from a camp based just over the line in West Virginia. Jay Huff recalled a trip in recent years that included a 14-year-old nephew.

None of them could match Mr. Huff's pace as he walked over mountainous terrain, Jay Huff said, noting, “He gave my brother and I a run for our money, and he was 20-some years older.”

Regular visits to work out at the Mt. Pleasant YMCA helped Mr. Huff stay fit for his favorite activities, including tending his lawn and making home repairs.

“He kept his weight down and he was working on his strength,” his wife said of his Y regimen.

A member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church, Mr. Huff enjoyed following Pittsburgh's professional sports teams and NASCAR racing.

“He was very outgoing,” his son said. “He would talk to anyone. He was a very pleasant man with a heck of a sense of humor.”

In addition to his parents, Mr. Huff was preceded in death by a grandson and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sharon; three children, Jay and his wife, Kandi, of Pensacola, Fla., Dana Vecchio and her husband, Geno, and Pat and his wife, Barb, all of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Excela Hospice

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.