Entrepreneur was 'generous to a fault, worldly'

Robert Rebich Jr. loved golfing, fishing and his family.

“If he had one fishing rod, he had 50,” said his wife, Judy. “He had a couple bass boats as well. He always fished, and it didn't matter where, whether it was around here or out of the country. He even belonged to a fishing club in North Irwin that was called the ‘Happy Hookers.' ”

Robert Rebich Jr. of North Huntingdon died Monday, April 23, 2018. He was 76.

Mr. Rebich was born June 8, 1941, in Greensburg, son of the late Robert Sr. and Kathryn (Pasic) Rebich.

He was a graduate of the former Penn Township High School and in 1969 founded Daedal Manufacturing in Irwin, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.

“He just liked tinkering, inventing and manufacturing stuff,” Judy said. “His products went into everything from makeup to Boeing 707 jets. I remember we were looking at a Boeing one time, and he pointed to a certain part. He said, ‘You see that? Some of those parts are mine.' ”

And although he did not marry Judy until the mid-1990s, the pair originally met when they were teenagers.

“He was 14 and I was 15,” Judy said. “I'm two days older than him, and he never let me forget that.”

Mr. Rebich was a member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Monroeville, the Norwin Elks Lodge No. 2313 and the Free and Accepted Masons Shidel Lodge No. 601 of Irwin. He was on the board of directors and served as chairman of the former Irwin Bank and Trust Co. and also S&T Bank.

In addition to fishing, Mr. Rebich spent much of his free time gardening, building bird feeders and golfing.

“He golfed in high school and played up until about nine years ago, when he had the first of two kidney transplants,” Judy said. “He quit because he was afraid of the kidney coming loose, even though the doctors told him it would never happen.”

When it came to traveling, the Rebiches preferred boats — large ones.

“We did about 80 cruises during the 22 years we were married,” Judy said. “We just loved the eastern Caribbean.”

It wasn't all happy-go-lucky, though: a few years after they were married, the Rebiches had to rebuild their home from the ground up when a massive power surge caused a fire that burned their house beyond repair.

Judy Rebich said she and her husband had no regrets.

“We had a very interesting, fun life,” she said. “He was generous to a fault, worldly and a good adviser, especially if you wanted to talk about finances, fishing or golf.”

In addition to his wife, Judy (Blank) Rebich, Mr. Rebich is survived by children, Phyllis Lynn Teter of Venice, Fla., Paula Ann Scarfone of Westminster, Md., stepson, Scott Stitely of Irwin, stepdaughter, Suzanne “Suzy” (Stitely) McCurdy of North Huntingdon; and eight grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ott Funeral Home, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, with internment to follow in Grandview Cemetery in Export.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, River Walk Corporate Center, 333 E. Carson St. Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, in memory of Robert Rebich; First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642; or Norwin Art League, 306 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642.

