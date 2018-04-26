Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Teacher used puppetry to educate pupils

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Much like Fred Rogers used puppets to teach lessons to youngsters, Hazel E. Rugh used puppetry in teaching third- and fourth-graders at Hempfield Area's Stanwood and Fort Allen elementary schools in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

“She really enjoyed the puppet shows. She would incorporate the lessons in the puppet shows. She would get a concept and the students would develop their own scripts. There were no ‘right' answers in doing the puppet shows,” said her son, Tim R. Rugh of McClean, Va.

Mrs. Rugh died Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. She was 92.

She was born Dec. 27, 1925, in Youngwood, a daughter of the late Harry S. and Gladys M. Seaman Jones.

She graduated in 1946 from the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps program at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

“She was very proud of choosing nursing school. That was her real passion,” Rugh said.

Mrs. Rugh worked at H.C. Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and Westmoreland Hospital.

She was a nurse when she met her husband, Capt. Samuel P. Rugh, who was in the Army Air Force. He had served in War II and the Korean Conflict. He died in an aviation accident in April 1955, leaving her a widow and single mother, Tim Rugh said.

While working as a nurse, Mrs. Rugh completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from the University of Pittsburgh. She became a teacher so she could have a workday more suitable to her young family.

Mrs. Rugh began a career in elementary education in 1967, teaching third- and fourth-graders until her retirement in 1985.

“She really enjoyed teaching that age group. They were eager to learn,” Rugh said.

She even packed up the puppets and went to other Hempfield Area elementary schools, Rugh said.

Her enthusiasm for teaching provided many fond and long-lasting memories, according to the many students she met years later.

“It was uncanny how many people knew her,” Rugh said.

She organized the first Girl Scout Troop in Mt. Pleasant.

After retiring, Mrs. Rugh resumed her active volunteer service for the American Red Cross. That included working the blood banks. She earned the American Red Cross Nurse of the Year Award in 1993.

She taught baby-sitter certification classes to young women at the Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Rugh said.

Mrs. Rugh was active in the Reunion Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant, where she served in several positions, from Sunday school superintendent to deacon. She enjoyed international travel with her daughter, Paula Thayer of Annapolis, Md. They would go to Germany and visit areas where her ancestors had lived, such as Dusseldorf, Rugh said.

Mrs. Rugh remained active in retirement and enjoyed swimming with the Water Lilies group at the Regional Family YMCA in East Huntingdon.

She might not have been an Olympic swimmer, but “she had Olympic-style fun,” Rugh said.

In addition to her daughter and son, Mrs. Rugh also is survived by son Samuel P. Rugh of Mt. Pleasant and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reunion Presbyterian Church, 769 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, with her pastor, the Rev. Susan Washburn, officiating. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; or Reunion Presbyterian Church, 769 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Hazel E. Rugh.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

