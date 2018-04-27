Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Syrian heritage celebrated in the kitchen

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Sara Plate loved her family, the food inspired by her family's Syrian heritage, and the thrill of pushing buttons on a slot machine.

“She was very pleasant and very friendly,” said her sister Joanna Hasnauer of Greensburg. “Even at the nursing home, people would tell me she always had a smile and a wave for them.”

Sara J. (Hanna) Plate of Latrobe died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, of complications from Alzheimer's. She was 85.

Mrs. Plate was born May 8, 1932, in Pleasant Unity, a daughter of the late Alex Hanna and Jennie (Jaspar) Hanna.

“Our father came over from Syria when he was about 12 years old, by himself,” Hasnauer said. “He was met by relatives over here because his parents had died. Our mother came over from Syria with her mom.”

The family's Middle Eastern heritage was reflected in Mrs. Plate's cooking.

“She loved cooking Syrian food,” said her daughter Tammy Bush of Derry. “Her grape leaves were very, very good.”

Hasnauer said her sister enjoyed making Syrian meat pies called safihas, as well as kibbeh, croquettes made from meat, minced onions, wheat and spices.

“We made Syrian food together a lot,” she said.

Mrs. Plate graduated from Greensburg High School, where she met her husband, the late Ronald H. Plate.

“She never dated anyone except her husband,” Hasnauer said. “They got together in the eighth grade; they got married when she was about 21; and they were together until he died a few years ago.”

In her free time, Mrs. Plate stayed active.

“She bowled, she played cards and bingo, and did some golfing,” Bush said.

But when it came to excitement, Mrs. Plate enjoyed the thrill of the casino.

“She loved going to the Meadows and playing the slots,” Hasnauer said. “They went to Vegas twice a year.”

Mrs. Plate worked for more than three decades at Surgical Associates in Latrobe and later became a regular volunteer at Latrobe Hospital's Little Shop.

“She was a wonderful sister,” Hasnauer said. “I'm really going to miss her.”

Mrs. Plate is survived by her daughter, Tammy S. Bush, of Derry; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Joanne H. Hasnauer and her husband, Ronald, of Greensburg; and a brother-in-law, George Thomas, of Weirton, W.Va.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m., with interment to follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Hempfield.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

