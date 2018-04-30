Lloydsville firefighter was known as tireless worker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Martelli was a quiet man who let his work do the talking, whether on his day job or as a volunteer firefighter.

Mr. Martelli worked well into his retirement years so he could provide health care coverage for his wife, Margie, prior to her death in 2011, his son Mark said.

“He was a hard, dedicated worker. He worked all the time,” his son said.

Mr. Martelli spent most of his career at Saint-Gobain in Latrobe, but also worked at Vulcan Mold and Unity Cemetery.

On his off hours, he served with the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department for 55 years.

John J. “Bogey” Martelli of Lloydsville died Friday, April 27, 2018, at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was 77.

Born in Latrobe on March 16, 1941, he was a son of the late John L. and Margaret T. (Urdzik) Martelli.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Okinawa from 1960 to 1962. Back in Latrobe, he got involved with the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department. He received his firefighter training at Saint Vincent College in 1964.

Mr. Martelli served in line officer positions, including assistant chief. He was on the department house committee, which oversees the operation of the social hall.

His son said he remembers his father responding to fire calls when he was young. “Every time the fire whistle would blow, he would always respond. We lived just down the street, so he'd be one of the first up there and ready to roll,” he said.

Members of the Lloydsville VFD held a special service for Mr. Martelli at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity, on Sunday night.

Since his retirement, Mr. Martelli enjoyed gardening, vacationing in Ocean City, Md., going to the gym and babysitting his grandchildren.

“He was a great grandfather, and he loved his grandkids,” said his daughter, Melissa Kloos. “He always took them to Legion Keener Park, where they would ride their bikes. He loved to walk the paths or spend time on the playground.”

He regularly took them to Mr. B's in Latrobe for ice cream.

“He was pretty plain and simple, a man of few words, but he was very well-liked by everyone he knew,” his son said.

Mr. Martelli is survived by three children, John T. Martelli and his wife, Darleen, of Boiling Springs; Mark A. Martelli of Latrobe; and Melissa Kloos and her husband, Scott, of Latrobe; and four grandchildren.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Military honors by VFW Post 33 honor guard and interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.