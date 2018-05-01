Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Charm, drive brought success and friendship for Ligonier man

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

William Hughes didn't like going to meetings. He could accomplish more while out and about than most people could spending hours in an office.

“He talked to everybody. Everybody noticed him,” said his wife, Janice Jeffers Hughes.

Hughes worked as an advertising director for magazines such as National Geographic and Ladies Home Journal during the era popularized by “Mad Men,” and he helped change the way the automobile industry thought about women.

“It was the '60s. They were trying to get equal rights going, because women were kind of second-class citizens,” Janice Hughes said. “Women only picked the color of the cars.”

Hughes managed to convince car companies that women were more involved in the decision-making than they had been given credit for, and the companies started advertising in women's magazines.

“Dad was driven. If one job ended, he was quick to be on the pavement to find another job. He always had a project he was doing here at home,” said his daughter, Alison MacDonell.

William K. “Bill” Hughes, 83, of Ligonier died Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1934, in Windber, to the late Edward and Mary Bantley Hughes.

He was charming and endlessly energetic, traits that served him well in advertising, his wife said.

“He could come home and tell me the customer's children's names, where his children went to college,” she said.

Mr. Hughes served in the Marines during the Korean War, and years later, he helped bring the Marine Corps Band to the Fort Ligonier Days parade.

He was the former chairman of Ligonier Ice Fest and in 1998 was named Person of the Year for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He was a volunteer firefighter and assistant scoutmaster.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Janice Jeffers Hughes, Mr. Hughes is survived by children Edward Hughes and wife Shery, of Green Oaks, Ill., Alison MacDonell and husband Ranald, of Alpharetta, Ga., Peter Hughes and wife Gwen, of Stone Harbor, N.J., and McKain Hughes and wife Carrie, of Keller, Texas; and 10 grandchildren.

Friends and family will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 11, at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, in St. Michael's of the Valley, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael's of the Valley Church, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658; Windber Lettermen's Club c/o Robert A. Portante, 846 Ashtola Drive, Windber, PA 15963; or Canyon Heroes, P.O. Box 404, Ligonier, PA 15658.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me