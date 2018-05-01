Charm, drive brought success and friendship for Ligonier man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

William Hughes didn't like going to meetings. He could accomplish more while out and about than most people could spending hours in an office.

“He talked to everybody. Everybody noticed him,” said his wife, Janice Jeffers Hughes.

Hughes worked as an advertising director for magazines such as National Geographic and Ladies Home Journal during the era popularized by “Mad Men,” and he helped change the way the automobile industry thought about women.

“It was the '60s. They were trying to get equal rights going, because women were kind of second-class citizens,” Janice Hughes said. “Women only picked the color of the cars.”

Hughes managed to convince car companies that women were more involved in the decision-making than they had been given credit for, and the companies started advertising in women's magazines.

“Dad was driven. If one job ended, he was quick to be on the pavement to find another job. He always had a project he was doing here at home,” said his daughter, Alison MacDonell.

William K. “Bill” Hughes, 83, of Ligonier died Monday, April 30, 2018, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1934, in Windber, to the late Edward and Mary Bantley Hughes.

He was charming and endlessly energetic, traits that served him well in advertising, his wife said.

“He could come home and tell me the customer's children's names, where his children went to college,” she said.

Mr. Hughes served in the Marines during the Korean War, and years later, he helped bring the Marine Corps Band to the Fort Ligonier Days parade.

He was the former chairman of Ligonier Ice Fest and in 1998 was named Person of the Year for the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He was a volunteer firefighter and assistant scoutmaster.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Janice Jeffers Hughes, Mr. Hughes is survived by children Edward Hughes and wife Shery, of Green Oaks, Ill., Alison MacDonell and husband Ranald, of Alpharetta, Ga., Peter Hughes and wife Gwen, of Stone Harbor, N.J., and McKain Hughes and wife Carrie, of Keller, Texas; and 10 grandchildren.

Friends and family will gather from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 11, at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, in St. Michael's of the Valley, followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Michael's of the Valley Church, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658; Windber Lettermen's Club c/o Robert A. Portante, 846 Ashtola Drive, Windber, PA 15963; or Canyon Heroes, P.O. Box 404, Ligonier, PA 15658.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.