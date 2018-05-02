Caterer, interior decorator craved creativity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When singer Gino Vannelli performs Nov. 10 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre, Suzanne Carlin will be there in spirit.

A fan of the Canadian singer when he first hit the charts in the 1970s, Mrs. Carlin recently renewed her interest in his music and took it to a higher level.

Mrs. Carlin and her husband, Jim, in the past few years have attended Vannelli concerts at far-flung locations including venues in Pittsburgh, Texas and her native state, Florida.

“We went to see Gino in Pittsburgh, and it brought back the memories,” her husband said. “She shared it with her friends in Florida who had been fans. It rekindled her youth.”

As she waged a long battle with cancer, Mrs. Carlin remained upbeat and pursued her personal bucket list — including a campaign to have Vannelli perform at the Palace Theatre. She met with success last year when she suggested to Vannelli's brother and manager, Ross, that the singer add Greensburg to his tour.

“The last time I saw Suzanne was this year in Clearwater, Fla., at Gino's concert,” Ross Vannelli said. “She only had kind words to say, and she always had an uplifting, glowing spirit even through her ordeal.”

Suzanne L. Carlin, 62, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at her Jeannette home. She was born Oct. 6, 1955, in Sarasota, Fla., a daughter of the late Joe and Joan Lovingood.

Following her parents' trade, Mrs. Carlin was a real estate agent for many years, until illness curtailed that work.

Known for her cheesecake, she'd previously earned a culinary arts degree from Westmoreland County Community College and operated her own catering business.

She also worked in interior design with a sister, Charlene Neal, and was a model home merchandiser for her brother-in-law's business.

“She loved the creativity involved in trying to help people envision themselves in a home before they bought it and moved everything in,” said her daughter, Megan Hagemann.

People turned to Mrs. Carlin when an event had to be planned, including fundraising balls for the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center and parties for the Allegheny Region Porsche Club of America.

Her daughter said, “She was just really talented as far as coordinating everything from the decor to the music to the guests” — down to such finer touches as embroidering custom linens.

During her final years, Mrs. Carlin enjoyed traveling to such places as Ireland and Paris while also spending time with her grandchildren.

“When she started her chemo treatment, she chose to put her best foot forward,” said her son, Stewart. “She would get dressed up in her best outfit and put on a string of pearls and her best makeup. Her approach was an inspiration and helped other patients with their individual struggles.”

Mrs. Carlin is survived by her husband, H. James; daughter Megan Hagemann of Magnolia, Texas; son Stewart of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.; three grandchildren; and two sisters.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave, Jeannette. The family will greet relatives and friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the church vestibule.

Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.