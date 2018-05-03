Latrobe woman loved doing things with, for the church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consetty “Settie” Omelite's family affectionately dubbed her “The Church Lady.” But she was nothing like Dana Carvey's off-her-rocker character from “Saturday Night Live.”

“She just loved doing things with, and for, the church,” said her nephew Dave Kittey, 59, of Latrobe. “She sang in the choir and did numerous other things there.”

“She was very religious,” said her niece Lois Klapchar of Latrobe. “Later in life she made thousands of rosaries (with Holy Family Church's Rosary Society).”

Consetty Omelite of Latrobe died Wednesday, May 2, 2018. She was 90.

She was born Oct. 27, 1927, a daughter of the late James Ciocco and Virginia (Fenella) Ciocco. Her family came to the United States from the Italian town of Ariccia, near Rome. She married the late George E. Omelite, and the couple settled down in Latrobe.

“We were lucky because we came from a decent-sized Italian family,” Kittey said. “We got together every Sunday. It was always a good time with her.”

“She was among a small group of Italian ladies that was born and raised in the First Ward of Latrobe,” said family friend Larry Mattingly. “They played together as kids, supported each other in times of need and were always there for each other.”

Mrs. Omelite loved her nieces and nephews, but kept them on the straight-and-narrow as well.

“She frowned on us kids if we swore or anything like that,” Klapchar said.

That love extended to other families as well.

“They were truly one big extended family, and I considered all of them my ‘aunts,' ” Mattingly said. “They were all different, but yet they were all the same.”

Mrs. Omelite spent more than two decades working in the prothonotary's office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

“Everyone at work called her ‘Connie,' even though no one in the family did,” Klapchar said. “Someone would say it and we would all go, ‘Connie? Connie who?' ”

She also truly enjoyed helping others by volunteering, spending time at St. Vincent DePaul as well as Latrobe Area Hospital.

“She manned the phones at the hospital, she would take cards around and deliver them,” Klapchar said.

She also helped her nephew in his baking business, Kittey's Cookies & Pizzelles.

“She'd help me make pizzelles,” Kittey said. “She'd go to the farmer's markets with me and I'd tell her to ‘Pick out your best silk babushka and sit there like the nice little Italian lady you are.'

“She was the kindest, sweetest lady there was,” he said. “But she was also someone who'd be ready to put you in your place if you did something wrong.”

Klapchar agreed.

“She was very calming, very honest and very friendly,” she said.

Mrs. Omelite is survived by a brother-in-law, Columbus “Clo” Angelicchio of Greensburg; a sister-in-law, Dot Omelite of Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. A funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to Holy Family Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.