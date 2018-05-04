Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Penn Township veteran rescued brother from POW camp in WWII, returned to life of volunteering

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, May 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Harry McCracken lived a life of service, whether it was as an Army medic in World War II or as a volunteer firefighter back home.

While waiting to join the Marines, he was drafted into the Army in 1942. He was assigned to the 99th Infantry Division, 395th Infantry Regiment, and did his basic training at Camp Van Dorn, Miss.

While stationed at Camp Maxey, Texas, in 1944, he learned that his brother Milton had been taken prisoner by the Germans, so he tried to reassure his mother.

“My dad said, ‘Don't worry. I'll rescue him and bring him home,' ” said his daughter, Sharon Bone.

Mr. McCracken's unit arrived in Europe just in time for the Battle of the Bulge. While serving as a combat medic, he was injured in the leg from a strafing run by German aircraft.

“He was attending the people who were wounded and did not realize he'd been shot in the leg — until they were going back to their aid station. He looked down, and there was blood,” Bone said.

Mr. McCracken recovered and was present when his unit discovered the POW camp in Moosburg, Germany, where his brother was being held, and Mr. McCracken was able to fulfill his promise to his mother. His brother later returned home and died in 1999.

Harry E. McCracken of Penn Township died Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Walden's View Personal Care Home. He was 95.

Born in Westmoreland City on May 16, 1922, he was a son of the late Frank and Cora M. (Dullinger) McCracken. He proposed to his wife, Doris, upon his return from the war, marrying her on May 8, 1946.

Mr. McCracken's wartime exploits are documented in the book “ They Say There Was a War ,” an oral history told by 56 World War II veterans, and the Pennsylvania Cable Network documentary “World War II — In Their Own Words.”

He was active with the 99th Infantry Division Historical Society, including as convention chairman and archives chairman. The society posted a tribute to Mr. McCracken on its Facebook page.

Back in the States, he went to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh, and got involved in volunteer work. He joined the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department, which he served as chief in the late 1970s and early '80s, said his son, Daniel.

“First and foremost, he was a Christian man — Christ was above anything else in his life,” his son said. “That's probably where the volunteerism came from.”

Mr. McCracken was instrumental in the founding of North Huntingdon Rescue 8 and was a life member of Penn Township Rescue 6. He worked with state Rep. John Laudadio Sr. to change the way the state distributed money to local volunteer fire departments, his children said.

“He ended up getting that money more evenly distributed among the fire departments” based on municipality of residence instead of mailing address, Bone said.

For his years of volunteer work, he was nominated for the Jefferson Award by Westinghouse SURE and received the award in 2013.

Mr. McCracken is survived by three children, Sharon L. Bone and her husband, William, of North Huntingdon, Virginia McCracken Stump of Westmoreland City and Daniel McCracken and his wife, Pamela, of Manor; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment with military honors will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Van Dorn World War II Museum, 138 E. Main St., Centre-ville, MS 39631.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

