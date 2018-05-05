Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Harrison City veteran had reputation as 'super patriot'

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 8:48 p.m.
Dustin Ionadi
Dustin Ionadi

Updated 3 hours ago

Dustin Ionadi was “a super patriot” who enlisted in the Air Force and then in the Army Reserves in Johnstown, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan before working security at the Pentagon when his duty to country was cut short by brain cancer, his mother said.

“He was very proud of his military service. He was such a patriot. He said it was the most rewarding job he ever had,” said Susan Ionadi of Harrison City.

Dustin J. Ionadi of Harrison City died Friday, May 4, 2018, at his home, after a yearlong battle with ependymoma, a rare form of brain cancer. He was 33.

He was born Feb. 13, 1985, in Pittsburgh, the son of Anthony and Susan Ionadi.

After graduating from Penn-Trafford High School, he attended Westmoreland County Community College before deciding he wanted to serve his country, his mother said.

“He decided the military was what he wanted to do,” she said.

Mr. Ionadi enlisted in the Air Force in 2006 and was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, before being sent to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was stationed at the Balad Air Base, where he was exposed to fumes and soot from pits where garbage and other material was burned, his mother said.

He also served in Afghanistan, where he was part of the high-end security force for Gen. William Caldwell, commanding general of the NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. That meant driving with the general in a convoy terrorists would consider a high-value target, Susan Ianodi said.

“He had a big responsibility, and he handled it well,” she said.

After his enlistment was finished with the Air Force, he joined the Army Reserves, which he served for three years.

Mr. Ianodi worked for a year in Kuwait as a civilian contractor for Triple Canopy in 2016.

He was undergoing training to be a member of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as a police officer when he became ill in March 2017. Susan Ianodi said he underwent surgery and radiation to remove the cancer, but it spread.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, and will conclude with military honors after Mass.

Memorial donations may be made in Dustin's memory to the Cern Foundation, by visiting www.cern-foundation.org . The Cern Foundation provides funding for research to fight ependymoma.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me