Longtime Slickville VFD chief, founder always on call

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whenever something was happening at the Slickville fire hall, John “Wallio” Perfetta was sure to be there.

Mr. Perfetta helped found the Slickville Volunteer Fire Department in 1956, and the organization remained a central part of his life for more than four decades — including 44 years when he led as chief. He passed on that involvement to his sons, who accompanied him to the fire hall as boys and joined him in the department ranks.

“He was always on call,” said John Perfetta Jr. “He'd swing by the fire department to make sure everything was fine, and then he'd go to work.

“He was always there for his members. He made sure everybody came home safe.”

Nephew Mike Perfetta, the department's current chief, recalled his uncle's devotion to duty when he braved frigid temperatures to remain at the scene of a late 1970s house fire on Slickville's Main Street.

“It was below zero, and we were out there for hours,” Mike Perfetta recalled. “The water was hitting the house and freezing.

“Everyone tried to get him to come in, but he wanted to make sure everybody else was safe before he thought of himself. It was just something he really enjoyed doing — helping other people.”

Mr. John R. “Wallio” Perfetta, 86, of Slickville, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his home.

He was born Jan. 24, 1932, in White Valley, a son of the late Frank and Sophia Perfetta.

Retired from the construction trade, Mr. Perfetta was a member of a local laborer's union who worked on many projects for the Dick Corp. He helped to install concrete for a number of major structures, including Pittsburgh's former Civic Arena.

After his long term as fire chief, Mr. Perfetta served as assistant chief of the Slickville department. He eventually stepped back from responding to calls but remained involved as a trustee.

Mr. Perfetta was hands-on when it came to giving the fire company a financial boost. “Every fundraiser there was, he was involved in it,” Mike Perfetta said. That included bingo nights as well as pig roasts the department used to hold.

Mr. Perfetta and John Perfetta Jr. were honored by the Westmoreland Hospital Association in 1977 for their work with Slickville's ambulance service.

Mr. Perfetta served for many years as an usher at St. Sylvester Catholic Church. He was a member of the Slickville Sportsman's Club, the Slickville Civic Center, the Westmoreland County Firemen's Association and the Slickville American Legion, where he was a social member.

Mr. Perfetta is survived by four children, Mary Ann Turk and husband, Jeff, of Slickville, Cathy Peak and husband, David, of Bell Township, John R. Perfetta Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Slickville, and Steve Perfetta, and Carrie Miller, of Slickville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bash-Nied Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, where a firemen's memorial gathering will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, Slickville. Interment will be in Eastview Union Cemetery in Delmont.

Memorials may be made to John “Wallio” Perfetta Fire Fund, c/o Slickville Lions Club, P.O. Box 141, Slickville, PA 15684.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.