Jeannette Army veteran walked a security beat rather than retire

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Stan Lubiniecki couldn't quite explain the reasons for his long life, but his penchant for walking might have had something to do with it.

"We had a number of discussions about it, but he really didn't know," said his son, Dr. Anthony Lubiniecki.

Employed by General Tire and Rubber Co. in Jeannette for nearly 30 years, Mr. Lubiniecki was called into the office one day and given the option to retire or leave his position and work as a security guard instead, his son said.

"He called his doctor, and his doctor said, 'Take it. It'll add decades to your life,' " he said. "His doctor was right."

His last five or six years with the company were spent walking an average of eight to 12 miles a day as a security guard. After he retired, he continued to walk three or four miles a day until his mid-80s, his son said.

Stanley A. Lubiniecki, of Southwest Greensburg, died Friday, May 4, 2018, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was 100½.

Born in Natrona Heights on Oct. 18, 1917, he was a son of the late Anthony and Cecelia (Tomajczyk) Lubiniecki.

He married his wife of 68 years, Helen, on Oct. 2, 1942, and a few days later, shipped off to England. While serving in the infantry, he prepared for the D-Day invasion of Normandy, but a broken wrist that didn't heal properly kept him from participating, his son said.

He was attached to a hospital unit for the rest of his three years in England and worked with soldiers in need of physical training and physical rehabilitation. He was training for deployment to the Pacific Theater when the war with Japan came to an end.

Upon his return to the States, Mr. Lubiniecki settled in Southwest Greensburg and went to work with General Tire in the scheduling office. He ended up working in the department that developed a rubber backing for carpeting.

"That product really took off, so he began to do that full time," Anthony Lubiniecki said. "This was in the days before computers, so the scheduling of trucks and railroad car deliveries was all done by hand. He was always pretty good in math."

In his long retirement, he enjoyed vegetable gardening, going to dances with his wife and traveling to ethnic festivals.

Mr. Lubiniecki is survived by his son, Dr. Anthony S. Lubiniecki and his wife, Harriet, of Newtown Square; a grandson; four great-grandsons; a sister; and several nieces and nephews.

Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

