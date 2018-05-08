Greensburg accountant preferred working behind the scenes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Edward Nemanic was always busy — but you probably wouldn't know it, said his daughter, Kathleen Kreighbaum. He was always working behind the scenes.

“You never knew what he did for the community,” Kreighbaum said. “He was always very humble.”

Refusing to rest after retiring from a decades-long career in public accounting, Mr. Nemanic served as business manager for Saint Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe until 2015. He also served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and chair of the Annual Parish Festival, among other community projects.

Mr. Edward G. Nemanic Sr., 89, of Greensburg died Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Born Aug. 1, 1928, in East Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Nemanic.

After graduating from St. Thomas High School in Braddock in 1946, Mr. Nemanic served in the Army until 1949. He went on to graduate from Robert Morris University with a degree in accounting in 1953 and launched his career in public accounting at Muchow and Co.

It was there that he met his wife of 63 years, Eleanor. They married June 18, 1955, and lived in Overbrook before moving to Greensburg with their five children.

“He was my rock,” she said.

Mr. Nemanic then began working for the former Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. in Latrobe, eventually rising to the position of chief financial officer of Vulcan Inc. and serving as a member of the board. He retired in 1994 as the president of the Valley-Vulcan Mold Co.

Mr. Nemanic is remembered by family as a “kind, generous and selfless man” who always knew how to make everyone feel special, said Karen Krieghbaum, his granddaughter.

He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the Duquesne Club, B.P.O. Elks No. 907 in Latrobe and the former Loyal Order of Moose in East Pittsburgh.

Mr. Nemanic was also an avid Steelers and Pirates fan who loved playing golf and tending to his garden, which was always impeccably kept, Krieghbaum said.

“My biggest memories are just kind of holding his hand and walking with him,” Krieghbaum said.

Following in Mr. Nemanic's footsteps is his grandson, Matthew Proch, who graduated from his grandfather's alma mater, Robert Morris, on Sunday. Proch said his grandfather was watching over him as he received his degree and began a new chapter in his life as a financial adviser.

“He was very influential, not only in my life, but in the lives of a lot of different people,” Proch said.

Mr. Nemanic is survived by his wife, Eleanor, of Greensburg; five children, Kathy Krieghbaum, Judy (Allen) Fidazzo, Lorraine Proch, Edward (Camille) and Joseph (Ann); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at John J. Lopatich Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at Saint Vincent Basilica Parish with the Right Rev. Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B., archabbot, presiding. Entombment will follow in Saint Vincent Cemetery with military honors accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.