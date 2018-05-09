Guardsman's love of singing lasted a lifetime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Skergan's brother was more generous than most siblings.

When Mr. Skergan needed a date for an upcoming corn roast in his youth, his brother said, “Why don't you take Patches, the girl I'm dating? She's really nice.”

Shortly afterward, Mr. Skergan and Audrey “Patches” Patchell began dating and, on June 4, 1951, they were married.

“They were next-door neighbors,” said his daughter Mary Ann Skergan-Edelbrock of Anaheim, Calif. “My dad's saying was, ‘Say yes dear and do what you're told, and you'll be married for the rest of your life.'”

Donald W. Skergan of Greensburg died Sunday, May 6, 2018, of lung and bone cancer. He was 88.

Mr. Skergan was born in Scottdale on Aug. 25, 1929, a son of the late Joseph and Veronica (Ryan) Skergan. He graduated from the former Ramsay High School.

Mr. Skergan was a member of the National Guard's Company E out of Mt. Pleasant, and during the Korean War was stationed in Ohm, Germany.

“Mt. Pleasant took such a hit during World War II that when the Korean conflict came along, the military decided they couldn't send all of these boys to the war,” Skergan-Edelbrock said. “So they sent half to Korea and half to Germany. Dad went to Germany, and he said he just had a ball.”

Mr. Skergan spent his career working for ABB in South Greensburg as an electrical engineer. When he retired in 1994, he spent several more years serving as a consultant for the company.

He was a member of several local drum-and-bugle corps, the American Legion Post 981, the Knights of Columbus, the Roosevelt Club, and served as a firefighter with the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department.

He also enjoyed singing, performing with the choir at his home church, St. Paul Parish, as well as the diocesan choir and Friday Evening Music Club.

One of Mr. Skergan's last lucid moments involved singing.

“When he was born in Scottdale, the church bells rang,” Skergan-Edelbrock said. “When we were in the hospice, I was dusting under his bed and the church bells began chiming ‘Ave Maria.' I'm a vocalist and a vocal teacher, so I started humming along, and he came in right on time and on pitch.”

Mr. Skergan's oldest sister, Geraldine Poole of Greensburg, recalls growing up around her brother.

“I remember that the first thing he'd always do is help you,” she said. “If you wanted a friend and you deserved to be one, Don would take really good care of you. He never abandoned anybody.”

His daughter agreed.

“He was fun-loving, a jokester, he had a heart of gold and there's not one person in this world who could say something bad about him,” she said.

Mr. Skergan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey (Patchell) Skergan; four children and their spouses: Clark Edelbrock and Mary Ann Skergan-Edelbrock, Kathleen Ryan and Craig Cook, Dr. Patricia Skergan and Dr. James Helmer, and Timothy and Tuyet Skergan; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The Knights of Columbus will hold a 6 p.m. memorial service Thursday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road in Greensburg. Interment will be private, with military honors by the American Legion Post 981.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.