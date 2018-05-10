Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Minister excelled in pastoral care, fellowship

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Sermons were just the starting point for the Rev. Jim D'Amico during his nearly 60 years of service to congregations in two states.

He made house calls and provided transportation to make sure his flock's spiritual needs were met.

The Rev. D'Amico's longest stint was at the Church of the Brethren in Greensburg, where he was pastor across four decades, beginning in the 1960s.

“You can speak from the pulpit, but he lived to serve,” son Joe said. “Pastoral care and fellowship were the hallmarks of his ministry.”

At Greensburg, he reached out in person to lapsed worshippers. “He went to people who hadn't seen a minister in years, knocked on their doors and asked if he could come in for some coffee,” Joe D'Amico recalled.

He took that outreach to the next level in the 1970s, with a bus ministry that drove children to the church for services, breakfast and Sunday school classes.

“It went from one bus to three buses,” Joe said.

The Rev. D'Amico had a particular affinity for the youngest members of his congregation, who were eager to attend the summer Bible school he championed. “The church was at capacity. There were people in the balcony, he had so many kids wanting to be there,” Joe said.

The Rev. James Vincent D'Amico, 93, formerly of Hempfield, died May 4, 2018, in The Jewish Home of Greater Pittsburgh. Born July 19, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late John and Rose D'Amico.

As a teen, the Rev. D'Amico strayed into trouble, taking part in an illegal lottery operation, his son said. But, when police pulled him aside, he was on the way to church and carrying his Bible, not his betting book. “He accepted the calling of God, and he never looked back,” Joe said.

He obtained degrees from the New York Bible Institute, Columbia University, Juniata College and Bethany Theological Seminary. In addition to Greensburg and Brooklyn, he served as pastor at Churches of the Brethren in Philadelphia, York, Montgomery, Ligonier and Mt. Pleasant.

He enjoyed handcrafting candles and gardening and frequently was called to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital to console families of gravely ill patients who had no formal church affiliation, son Frank said.

“He was a person who brought people together,” Frank said. “He was welcoming and inclusive.”

In addition to his parents, the Rev. D'Amico was preceded in death by his wife, Grace.

Survivors include four children, Debbie Beatty and husband, Doug, of Pittsburgh, James Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; Frank and wife, Kim, of Hershey, and Joe and wife, Jill, of Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, 494 E. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m.

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service of Mt. Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Office of Development, Juniata College, 1700 Moore St., Huntingdon, PA 17652.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me