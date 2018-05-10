Minister excelled in pastoral care, fellowship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sermons were just the starting point for the Rev. Jim D'Amico during his nearly 60 years of service to congregations in two states.

He made house calls and provided transportation to make sure his flock's spiritual needs were met.

The Rev. D'Amico's longest stint was at the Church of the Brethren in Greensburg, where he was pastor across four decades, beginning in the 1960s.

“You can speak from the pulpit, but he lived to serve,” son Joe said. “Pastoral care and fellowship were the hallmarks of his ministry.”

At Greensburg, he reached out in person to lapsed worshippers. “He went to people who hadn't seen a minister in years, knocked on their doors and asked if he could come in for some coffee,” Joe D'Amico recalled.

He took that outreach to the next level in the 1970s, with a bus ministry that drove children to the church for services, breakfast and Sunday school classes.

“It went from one bus to three buses,” Joe said.

The Rev. D'Amico had a particular affinity for the youngest members of his congregation, who were eager to attend the summer Bible school he championed. “The church was at capacity. There were people in the balcony, he had so many kids wanting to be there,” Joe said.

The Rev. James Vincent D'Amico, 93, formerly of Hempfield, died May 4, 2018, in The Jewish Home of Greater Pittsburgh. Born July 19, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late John and Rose D'Amico.

As a teen, the Rev. D'Amico strayed into trouble, taking part in an illegal lottery operation, his son said. But, when police pulled him aside, he was on the way to church and carrying his Bible, not his betting book. “He accepted the calling of God, and he never looked back,” Joe said.

He obtained degrees from the New York Bible Institute, Columbia University, Juniata College and Bethany Theological Seminary. In addition to Greensburg and Brooklyn, he served as pastor at Churches of the Brethren in Philadelphia, York, Montgomery, Ligonier and Mt. Pleasant.

He enjoyed handcrafting candles and gardening and frequently was called to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital to console families of gravely ill patients who had no formal church affiliation, son Frank said.

“He was a person who brought people together,” Frank said. “He was welcoming and inclusive.”

In addition to his parents, the Rev. D'Amico was preceded in death by his wife, Grace.

Survivors include four children, Debbie Beatty and husband, Doug, of Pittsburgh, James Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; Frank and wife, Kim, of Hershey, and Joe and wife, Jill, of Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday in Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, 494 E. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m.

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service of Mt. Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Office of Development, Juniata College, 1700 Moore St., Huntingdon, PA 17652.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.