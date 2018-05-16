Photographer from Greensburg saw beauty, hope in unlikely places

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emil Kuhar was always two steps behind his wife, Debbie, snapping photos and studying the people passing on the street.

“He could find stuff in a situation that none of us could see,” she said of the photos he took.

But her husband's ability to see beauty in unlikely places wasn't limited to his skills as a photographer.

“I never used to see all the joy,” said his wife of 36 years. Emil taught her to look on the brighter side.

Mr. Emil Michael Kuhar, 61, of Greensburg died Friday, May 11 at his home.

Born in Charleroi on Aug. 20, 1956, he was the son of the late Emil Joseph and Anna Huzway Kuhar.

Mr. Kuhar was a 1974 graduate of Charleroi High School and a 1978 graduate of La Roche College in Pittsburgh, where he studied graphic design.

In 2013, the college recognized his passionate spirit by naming him as one of 50 inaugural members of the Distinguished Alumni Circle, which honors alumni who have achieved success in their professional and personal lives and who have shown a commitment to serving others.

“I don't think that anyone who ever came across Emil's path was ever sorry that they met Emil,” said Jim Dill, a friend and La Roche classmate who worked as a yearbook photographer with Mr. Kuhar. “He just had a natural talent to see things,” Dill said, adding that Mr. Kuhar had a “great eye for composition.”

Mr. Kuhar went on to work for Malloy's Cameracade and Studio 2 and later ran his own photography and design firm, Emil Kuhar Visual Communications, providing media and photography services to the region formore than 20 years.

When he wasn't behind a camera, Mr. Kuhar was riding a bike. He enjoyed long-distance cycling before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005. The diagnosis didn't stop him from continuing to connect with the people and activities he loved.

“He was just always looking for a way to enjoy what's being thrown in front of him,” said friend and former neighbor Al Novak, who described Mr. Kuhar as a “gentle soul” who cared deeply for those around him. He volunteered to photograph high school musicals and covered his house with spectacular Halloween decorations for the neighborhood kids.

“Volunteering to the best of one's ability is a reward in itself,” Mr. Kuhar would say, family members recalled.

Even as his multiple sclerosis progressed, Kuhar was committed to service. He participated in his last MS fundraiser in late April, raising more than $5,000, his wife said.

“He was loved. He was just so loved,” she said.

The couple first met at a friend's Christmas party.

“He was a really good guy, and I tell you, him and his wife both kept such upbeat attitudes,” said Bob Hall, a friend and former neighbor.

Mr. Kuhar is survived by his wife, Debbie Kovacik Kuhar; daughter, Elisa R. Kuhar and her partner, Dominic Housiaux; and brothers-in-law, Bill and Peter Kovacik.

A funeral memorial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 17, at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made to the Western PA Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please specify contributions to be applied to Emil Kuhar, Greensburg Walk MS account, or use the link main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/EmilKuhar_2018.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@gmail.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.