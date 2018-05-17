Ligonier nurse was 'up for anything'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Roberta N. Leslie was “up for anything,” from salmon fishing in Alaska to donning a witch's costume to greet trick-or-treaters, her children said.

“She would try anything once,” said her daughter, Lu Sonnabend.

Endlessly outgoing, she shared her enthusiasm with everyone she met.

“She loved living. She was a very strong woman,” said her daughter, Randy Breitsman.

Roberta N. Leslie, 92, of Ligonier died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Ligonier Gardens.

She was born Oct. 16, 1925, in East McKeesport to the late Robert and Blanche Landsberger Nelson.

“She really liked the school nursing the best, working with the kids,” Breitsman said.

She once delivered a neighbor's baby under a kitchen table when there wasn't time to get to the hospital, Sonnabend said.

Mrs. Leslie balanced her full-time job with raising her five children.

“She provided us with everything that we needed,” Breitsman said. “Those were the times when you didn't have a whole lot.”

She seemed to know almost everybody in Ligonier.

“She would stop and talk to everybody in the grocery store,” Sonnabend said.

She loved animals, especially her family pets.

“When we got ice cream, we always had to get an ice cream cone for the dog,” Sonnabend said.

Mrs. Leslie was involved in numerous organizations, social groups and activities, including the choir at Heritage United Methodist Church, American Legion No. 267 Ladies Auxiliary, bowling leagues, golf groups, bridge clubs and bingo gatherings.

“You name it, she was in, she was ready to go,” Breitsman said. “She just loved doing things.”

She was an overseer of the Ligonier Borough voting stations.

Mrs. Leslie was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Leslie.

She is survived by five children, Randy Breitsman and husband, Charles, of Ligonier, Lu Sonnabend and husband, Greg, of Ligonier, Nancy Cook of Lemont, John R. Leslie of Falls Church, Va., and Terry Younkin and husband, James, of Coraopolis; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.

Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.