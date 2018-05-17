Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Ligonier nurse was 'up for anything'

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Roberta N. Leslie, 92, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Ligonier Gardens.
Roberta N. Leslie, 92, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Ligonier Gardens.

Updated 8 hours ago

Roberta N. Leslie was “up for anything,” from salmon fishing in Alaska to donning a witch's costume to greet trick-or-treaters, her children said.

“She would try anything once,” said her daughter, Lu Sonnabend.

Endlessly outgoing, she shared her enthusiasm with everyone she met.

“She loved living. She was a very strong woman,” said her daughter, Randy Breitsman.

Roberta N. Leslie, 92, of Ligonier died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Ligonier Gardens.

She was born Oct. 16, 1925, in East McKeesport to the late Robert and Blanche Landsberger Nelson.

“She really liked the school nursing the best, working with the kids,” Breitsman said.

She once delivered a neighbor's baby under a kitchen table when there wasn't time to get to the hospital, Sonnabend said.

Mrs. Leslie balanced her full-time job with raising her five children.

“She provided us with everything that we needed,” Breitsman said. “Those were the times when you didn't have a whole lot.”

She seemed to know almost everybody in Ligonier.

“She would stop and talk to everybody in the grocery store,” Sonnabend said.

She loved animals, especially her family pets.

“When we got ice cream, we always had to get an ice cream cone for the dog,” Sonnabend said.

Mrs. Leslie was involved in numerous organizations, social groups and activities, including the choir at Heritage United Methodist Church, American Legion No. 267 Ladies Auxiliary, bowling leagues, golf groups, bridge clubs and bingo gatherings.

“You name it, she was in, she was ready to go,” Breitsman said. “She just loved doing things.”

She was an overseer of the Ligonier Borough voting stations.

Mrs. Leslie was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Leslie.

She is survived by five children, Randy Breitsman and husband, Charles, of Ligonier, Lu Sonnabend and husband, Greg, of Ligonier, Nancy Cook of Lemont, John R. Leslie of Falls Church, Va., and Terry Younkin and husband, James, of Coraopolis; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.

Interment will follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me