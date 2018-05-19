Korean War vet was "perfect" dad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a medic in the Korean War, William Dainty prayed every day for the safety of his men.

As a husband and father in North Huntingdon, he was quiet, loving and supportive.

“He was my rock, really, as I was growing up. Always encouraging me,” said his daughter, Linda Tuccelli.

William Charles Dainty of North Huntingdon died Thursday, May 17, 2018. He was 90.

He was born March 8, 1928, in Sutersville to the late John and Minnie (Ulrich) Dainty.

Mr. Dainty met his wife, Esther, at a Friday the 13th party just before he was sent to Korea. They sent each other letters during the war. She moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio, but he continued to see her after returning home. It wasn't long before he asked her to marry him, and she moved back to Pennsylvania to be with her new husband.

“They were very in love,” Tuccelli said.

Mr. Dainty worked as a project manager at Sargent Electric.

His daughter, Carole Schake, described him as humble, loving and giving.

“He was the best dad I could ever imagine. He would give us the shirt off his back,” she said.

Mr. Dainty didn't need much to be happy — time with family was enough.

“He loved his kids. We were his babies,” said Tuccelli, who described her father as the “perfect” dad.

He enjoyed collecting coins and gardening.

“Him and my mother loved to fish together,” Schake said.

Mr. and Mrs. Dainty would take the family dog to the Youghiogheny Dam for fishing expeditions.

In college, Mr. Dainty was a talented baseball player, scouted by pro teams, and although he never made it to the majors his love of the game stayed with him throughout his life, Schake said. He was an avid Pirates fan.

Mr. Dainty was a member of United Methodist Church of Manor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Schwab) Dainty.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda D. Tuccelli of North Huntingdon, and Carole Schake of Irwin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.