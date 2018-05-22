Export business owner, former mayor, had a smile for everyone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several people recalled Mark Manovich's smile as emblematic of Export Borough.

“Every time I walked into his store, I was greeted with a huge smile and a ‘Hello, councilman,' ” Export Councilman Joe Ferri said.

Keith Eckert, owner of Steel City Collision, agreed.

“You could always count on his smile to brighten your day,” Eckert said. “Everyone should be like Mark: share a smile. Be positive and lend someone a hand without expecting anything in return.”

Mark M. Manovich of Export died Monday, May 21, 2018. He was 62.

Mr. Manovich was born May 10, 1956, in Wilkinsburg, son of the late Nick and Mary (Wuslich) Manovich.

He owned Master Auto Supply in the borough and at one time served as Export's youngest-ever mayor, at 25.

“I pretty much grew up in the store,” said his son, Derek. “Things I'm able to apply in my job today — working hard, how to treat people — I learned a lot of that from my dad.”

Mr. Manovich was a familiar face for borough residents.

“If you're from Export, born and raised, you knew Mark,” said Colleen Arnold of Plum. “He was such a great guy. Every time I came back to Export, he fixed everything on my car, even when it took him a few hours, and it was freezing cold.”

Mr. Manovich enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.

Master Auto Supply was ostensibly an auto-parts store, but it was much more than that.

“It was more of a community store,” Eckert said. “Yes, he had auto parts, but you could get a raffle ticket, some of (Export resident) Lou Biesuz's honey and maybe a deal on some golf clubs he didn't want anymore.”

Eckert recalled a time when he had a date, but not a fully functioning car with which to pick her up.

“Mark didn't ask any questions,” Eckert said. “He gave me the part I needed and said, ‘Pay me back on Monday.' That's the kind of guy he was.”

His son agreed.

“He was always smiling, and he would do anything for anybody,” Derek Manovich said.

Mr. Manovich is survived by his wife, Julie (Yanko) Manovich, and children Derek Nicholas Manovich and Courtney Lynn Manovich, all of Export; and sister Marcia Rostek of Pittsburgh.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export. An 11 a.m. funeral will take place Friday at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862.