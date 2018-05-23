Greensburg maternity nurse loved bringing life into the world

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a long-time maternity nurse, Dolores Lehman enjoyed bringing life into this world.

“She loved the job; she loved the people she worked with,” said her son, Tom Lehman, recalling how his mother would come home from her job of more than 35 years at Jeannette Hospital with stories about the newborns.

Mrs. Dolores “Dee” J. Lehman of Greensburg died Monday, May 21, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. She was 87.

Born in Greensburg on Oct. 23, 1930, she was the daughter of Harry F. Shrader and Margaret E. Anderson Shrader.

Family members remembered Mrs. Lehman as a loving mother and grandmother.

“There's no way that I could narrow it down to one memory,” said her son, Jim Lehman. “I know that she's probably one of the most selfless people I've ever known.”

Tom Lehman shared similar memories of his mother standing over the kitchen stove, putting the finishing touches on dinner even after everyone else had already sat down to eat. There was always an empty chair at the table, because Mrs. Lehman was up and about, making sure everyone else was taken care of first.

“She was just a very loving person; she put everybody else ahead of her,” he said.

In retirement, Mrs. Lehman enjoyed reading, following local sports teams and baking pies with freshly picked berries and apples.

She also would take trips to Myrtle Beach at least twice a year and enjoyed visiting casinos in Atlantic City with her late husband.

“They enjoyed being with each other,” Tom Lehman said.

Mrs. Lehman was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Lehman Jr. and her brother, Harry Shrader.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah (Tom) Byerly, Tom (Mary Jo) Lehman, Frank Lehman III (Connie) and Jim Lehman, along with several grandsons and great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. John Gerber officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Greensburg Methodist Church, 411 Sheridan Ave., Greensburg, PA.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.