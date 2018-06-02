Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Obituary Stories

Music was among Mt. Pleasant Township bookkeeper's many talents

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

She surrounded herself with blue flowers and filled her closet with blue clothes. But blue moods were not part of the picture for Barbara Moyer, who shared her friendship and many talents with others.

“She was a very upbeat, pleasant person,” said her husband of 63 years, Lynn Moyer of Acme. “She always had a very cheerful disposition. She was rarely down.”

Music was among the interests Mrs. Moyer shared with her husband, and it provided the foundation for strong, lasting friendships with fellow members of the Westmoreland Choral Society. She and her husband were longtime members of the organization, which she served as treasurer.

Mrs. Moyer developed a love for music while singing with her church choir as a child, and she continued to find joy in sounding forth sacred songs.

Skilled as an organist, she filled that role briefly at Greensburg's Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was a member more than 40 years.

She also played the organ for a church in Maryland and for chapel services at military bases in England and Italy, where her husband was stationed during his career in the Air Force.

Barbara Ann Moyer died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Bethlen Home Skilled Nursing in Ligonier, ending her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 82.

She was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Bellefonte, the eldest child of Nevin R. and L. Mabel Bierly.

The family's years overseas provided Mrs. Moyer inspiration for her landscape paintings and an opportunity to form cross-cultural friendships.

“We did not live on the base. We lived in the local communities and experienced their lifestyles,” her husband said.

A bookkeeper, Mrs. Moyer worked at various positions overseas and in the United States. Her local employers included West Penn Power and the Presbytery of Redstone.

She was co-owner of Tanglewood Lake Campground in Madison for years before moving into the home her family built in Mt. Pleasant Township in 1995.

Mrs. Moyer was known for the holiday cookies she made and gifted to others, including pizzelles that were fortified with “a good, stiff shot of whiskey,” her husband said. “I ran the pizzelle iron, but the flavoring was all hers.”

When illness curtailed many of her interests, Mrs. Moyer continued to find enjoyment in scrapbooking and on outings with family and friends.

Once a skilled seamstress, she donated her sewing machine to the Center for Student Creativity at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Moyer is survived by three children, Gwendolyn Zecha and her husband, Anthony, of Rockville, Md., Leon and his wife, Joanne, of Smithton, and Jeffrey of Jeannette; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Mrs. Moyer's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. RJ Slater IV Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Kensington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

